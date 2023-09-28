Bloomberg opinion piece from one of their crypto analsyts, says the US regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wanted to quicken the launch of Ether futures ETFs:

“They want it off their plate before the shutdown”

Said approval could come on Friday afternoon US time) so they can start trading as early as Tuesday next week. There are 15 Ethereum futures ETFs from nine issuers currently awaiting approval say the Bloomberg analysts.

--

Reminder, the US government will shut down at 1201am on October 1 if Congress doesn;t pass funding. The chances of a shutdown re rising:

--

ETH caught a wee bid: