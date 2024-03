CFTC-regulated Kalshi will list prediction markets on crypto price outcomes.

the bets will be settled in U.S. dollars, like all others on Kalshi.

will let clients bet on five different cryptocurrency price outcomes, a company spokesperson told CoinDesk.

Rival Polymarket have 40 or markets on crypto-related outcomes. Unlike Kalshi, Polymarket is not permitted to trade in the US.

More at that link.