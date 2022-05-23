Wall Street Journal with the report over the weekend, that "several anonymous crypto investors profited from inside knowledge of when tokens would be listed on exchanges".

WSJ cites an example of an account amassing Gnosis coins, and offloading them when Binance, 7 days later, said it would list the coin:

The price of Gnosis rose sharply, from around $300 to $410 within an hour

Four minutes after Binance’s announcement, the wallet began selling down its stake, liquidating it entirely in just over four hours ... netting a profit of about $140,000 and a return of roughly 40%

Here is the link to the Journal for much more, gated but worth reading if its of interest to you.

---

Lets hear from the technical analysts on this. Can TA be used to pick up on money flows ahead of major announcements such as the one in the example above? That would seem to be a use case for TA, right?

Meanwhile, BTC update: