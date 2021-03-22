3 key takeaways on risk

This is a short article at Zero Hedge that is very instructive indeed and worth a read.

Point 1 looks at human risk aversion due to asymmetric evaluations of gain/loss

i.e. the pain of a loss is twice the joy from a gain

Point 2 is that risk tolerance is inextricably intertwined with personality

My key takeaway from this is that if you are of the lower risk personality, that's cool - you just have more work to do!

and Point 3 channels Seneca: "we are more often frightened than hurt, and we suffer more from imagination than from reality"

i.e. "risk management" isn't just about minimizing loss - it is also about not letting fear get in the way of optimizing investment outcomes.

Here is the link , one of those articles I wish I had written myself!








