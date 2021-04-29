Backstage at the iFX EXPO Dubai with Ultimate Fintech and Contentworks

A little chat behind the scenes at the iFX EXPO Dubai



The iFX EXPO will take place at the exclusive 5-star Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai from 19-20 May 2021 connecting high-level execs in the fintech space. Today, Charlotte Day, Director at Contentworks Agency - a media partner of the expo, caught up with Sarah Henry from organisers Ultimate Fintech to get the lowdown on the first LIVE event in over a year!

Charlotte: We're so excited about the first live expo since global lockdowns, how does it feel for you as organisers?

Sarah: It's just as surreal for us as it is our clients. The demand has been immense, and we are pleased to be able to present this platform to our audience. It has been a challenging period for us all and we are extremely happy to be able to look forward to a brighter future, together.





Charlotte: What's it like setting up an expo, especially right now with all the safety restrictions?

Sarah: Typically show prep starts around 9-12 months in advance. That being said,it was impossible with covid. iFX EXPO Dubai, was actually our record turnaround, with the decision to go ahead only 3.5 months before the date. We have a team dedicated to production and build who workwith our suppliers and clients, as well as teams for Sales and Marketing. Members from each team will be there, assisting and building relationships for the next events (hint hint)





Charlotte: Your expos are renowned for the great parties - is that going to be possible this year?

Sarah: With covid measures in place, we are focusing on getting the business wheels turning via exhibition & session hall focus this time. But don't worry - there will surely be dinners and small gatherings happening. We think that meeting up with old business colleagues and friends and making new connections will be a good start. If anything is formally organised, it will be up on the site with the relevant details.





Charlotte: Are there any surprises in store for expo visitors? Can you give us a hint?

Sarah: If you are a trader, we know that many of our Exhibiting and Sponsoring Brands will be running some slick and special competitions and giveaways. As it's the first show in almost two years (OMG!) brands are looking to shine bright and what better place to pull out all the stops than Dubai!





Charlotte: Are there still deals left on flights and accommodation?

Sarah: Yes! You can use the following promo code to get special fares on Emirates flights:

Promotion code: EVE6FXE, Travel Validity: May 14 to May 25, 2021. Book at www.emirates.com and enter the above promotion code when you book.

And there are still rooms available at the luxurious Grand Hyatt Hotel where the expo will be held. A 20% discount also applies to all Grand Hyatt Dubai Restaurants! Grab your discount by clicking on the link. https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/group-booking/DXBGH/G-IBFU





Charlotte: At Contentworks we've been helping our clients prepare their marketing materials for the expo. From landing pages, to PRs and corporate videos, its' been a busy time. What are your top tips for expo attendees?

Sarah: We published a few articles via Ultimate Fintech Insights. This event has been even more interesting for us as we are dealing with quite a few clients that have never exhibited with us in the past as well as attendees who have never been to one of our shows. Obviously, with covid, its important to have all your prep done to make sure you attend and stay safe. We are doing everything in our power to support this. Be aware of the floor plan ahead of time, visit the site and understand who the exhibitors are and make a game plan.





Charlotte: Will people be able to watch the event online?

Sarah: We will be keeping our audience up to date via social channels (IG, LI and FB) as I know you will be at Contentworks Agency. We love the social element our partnership brings to the expos! We will also be filming the sessions and adding them to our channels so anyone attending can watch them later on.





Charlotte: What are you most looking forward to?

Sarah: To be honest the most exciting part is to continue planning for the next events. We were cautiously optimistic with this event, but we are so keen to be able to offer other opportunities to our audience. It will be lovely to see everyone catching up and to meet familiar faces once again!





Contentworks as Media Partners





As a leading content marketing agency for the finance and fintech space, Contentworks is the ideal media partner fit for the iFX EXPOand has supported the event since 2017 when the agency began. The team will be following the event closely and live tweeting across both days in May. Follow onto get a mention or shout out for your brand. Hashtags for this event are #iFXEXPO and #iFXEXPODubai if you want to join the conversation. We wish all the attendees, sponsors and exhibitors a fruitful and fun event.