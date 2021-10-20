CAPEX.com launches QuantX – Powerful investment portfolio builder

CAPEX.com announces the release of QuantX



CAPEX.com, leading global broker operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd, announces the release of a powerful portfolio builder aimed at experienced market traders who wish to gain an edge over the market by using the newest technological advancements.

QuantX is designed to eliminate the burdens of guesswork and extensive analysis processes through smart portfolio builder capability and the integration of sophisticated analytical tools.

Devised to create fully customized investment portfolios in a matter of minutes, QuantX empowers clients to select their optimum blend of stocks according to their preferences, trading styles and interests, saving them time and energy. Additionally, QuantX gives customers a real-time overview of their portfolio while providing constant feedback on their investments' performance.

A few weeks back, CAPEX launched StoX, their proprietary 0-commission, unleveraged stock trading product.

QuantX is just another step in the brand's strategy of extending its product range. The mission of the "X" branded line of services is to disrupt and change the global perception of what online trading means in 2021, making complex products and markets more accessible to investors.

We spoke to Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under its CySEC regulation, about this new release.

"In a market where you can see the same products everywhere, we're focusing on offering our clients something different. Making investing more straightforward has always been our prime focus, and with QuantX, we're taking this philosophy one step further.

We strongly believe investing doesn't need to be time-consuming nor overly complicated. Instead, it should be more time-efficient and accessible. QuantX is a straightforward and smart portfolio builder helping traders create a diversified portfolio in a few simple steps while removing much of the investing guesswork.

With QuantX, they pick their favourite industries and let it invest in the companies they love: Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, and up to 900 others - so that their targets are within their reach.

We will not stop here and now: we have plenty more in store for our clients. As an award-winning broker, CAPEX will continue to innovate and improve the way people can trade the financial markets."





About CAPEX

CAPEX is a leading global trading platform providing its users with expert insights, tools, and resources to make markets accessible to a worldwide audience and offering a tailor-made trading experience. Its professional trading platforms, robust technological infrastructure, and transparent trading conditions have propelled it as one of the most respectable brokers on the international stage.

Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX holds operating licenses from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, the Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa.

