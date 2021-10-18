Cryptocurrency and the controversies that it needs to address
The challenges faced by cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrencies then and now
Cryptocurrencies are very dynamic. If we compare the way they are now
from when they started, we will see that they were not recognized before. What
once was viewed as a tool for criminals and speculators has made a name for itself.
Today, digital currencies like cryptocurrencies are a legitimate space. Let us
look at bitcoin and ether. More and more people are getting interested. The
price is increasing every day. However, we cannot eliminate the doubts of
people about cryptocurrency. Some people raised several concerns like
cryptocurrency mining and the energy consumption that comes along with it. This
worsens climate change because it contributes to more carbon emissions.
How did cryptocurrency get involved with mining and carbon emissions if it is digital?
Proof-of-work
blockchains are naturally competitive. Hence, they produce energy costs.
Cryptocurrency has a separate network of miners which store all the transaction
records instead of a central database that stores account balances. These
miners get block reward incentives. Who are these miners? Miners are
specialized computers. They race to record new blocks, and these blocks are
made by solving cryptographic puzzles. People who support cryptocurrencies
believe that people benefit from the system compared to traditional and
centralized currencies. Cryptocurrency does not depend on any intermediary. But
the issue that it faces is the mining requirement of puzzles. It needs massive
computers that are energy intensive.
Cryptocurrency and environmental concerns
Environmentalists
are concerned about cryptocurrency mining. It becomes less and less efficient
as cryptocurrency's price hikes. For example, Bitcoin's mathematical puzzles
that create blocks become more complex as the price increases. On the other
hand, the transaction remains the same. Hence, the network will need more
computer power and energy in the long run to process the same amount of
transactions.
Cryptocurrency supporters back up mining.
Supporters try to
defend mining. They say that mining operations focus more on areas that have
surplus renewable energy. They are claiming this because the miners do not stay
in one place for an extended period. They can always move to find another place
with surplus energy. There are Chinese mining firms that move from one place to
another to seek the cheapest energy. So, it means that they support cheap and
renewable providers in specific locations. However, bitcoin remains
controversial when it comes to its renewable energy usage. Even their best
renewable energy usage estimates show that it is a net contributor to carbon
emissions. While there is word going around that some proof-of-stake
blockchains like EOS
and Cardano do not use mining anymore,
cryptocurrencies are also linked with another issue which is fossil fuels.
What can we say?Do we know that cryptocurrencies use a massive amount of energy from burning coal and other fossil fuels? Some supporters may argue that a significant component includes renewable sources. It is either you are a supporter or a detractor. There is no way to know the exact amount of energy or pollution that cryptocurrency contributes. But we are sure that mining is a significant contributor to CO2 emissions, and it needs to be addressed and fixed.