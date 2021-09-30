Finalto is the official global sponsor for iFX EXPO International 2021
Finalto takes on the role as an official global sponsor for iFX EXPO International 2021, to be held on 4-6 October
Leading fintech brand Finalto (previously known as TradeTech Group) is proud to be an official global sponsor of the iFX EXPO International 2021, to be held in Limassol, Cyprus, on October 4-6, 2021. A financial division of Playtech PLC, an FTSE-250 listed company, Finalto is taking the financial services industry to the next level with its award-winning, multi-channel proprietary trading systems, Tier- 1 liquidity services, CRM and back-office intelligent systems, and risk management tools.
The company also offers execution and prime brokerage
solutions. It boasts over 600 clients spanning 80 countries, including banks,
hedge funds, retail brokers, asset managers, professional traders, and more.
All of them benefit from its liquidity, technology, and in-house data
analytics.
Finalto at iFX EXPO International 2021
iFX EXPO International 2021 promises to be an exciting event, especially as live events have only just restarted. The largest B2B Fintech Expo in the world, iFX EXPO International returns in 2021 with unparalleled networking opportunities, a pipeline of breakthrough speaker sessions by the top minds in the industry, and unmatched hospitality. With a long history of being the meeting place for top executives in the fields of global finance and fintech across the world, the expo is trusted by thousands of retail and institutional brokers, liquidity providers, technology platforms, financial institutions, and regulators.
The Finalto team will be at Booth #7 at the expo which is held this year at the luxurious Parklane Hotel And Spa Resort. Aside from fulfilling its role as an official global sponsor of the event, experts from the company will also participate in panel discussions.
CEO of the Finalto regulated B2B division, Matthew Maloney, will join the ranks of prominent speakers in the Leaders Panel. Matthew has been associated with the firm since 2014, when he served as a CFO for CFH (currently called Finalto Liquidity). He has extensive experience in highly regulated financial services, with a background in M&A roles for the London Stock Exchange, and leadership roles in fintech, investment banks, and venture capital funds.
Matthew will be part of the Business as Usual? Industry Leaders Roundtable session on October 5, 2021. The session will focus on critical market opportunities and challenges propelled by the pandemic. In this high-profile panel discussion, attendees will gain key insights into the strategy of business leaders related to multiple issues, such as addressing the surge in retail trading volumes through the pandemic, acquisitions, lessons from events like the GameStop saga, and the top concerns for fintech going forward.
Also among the list of prominent speakers is Andy Biggs, head of liquidity at Finalto, a position he has held since 2018. Andy is an associate of the Royal College of Science. Prior to joining the Finalto team, he held roles in liquidity management for brokers and asset management firms. At the expo, Andy will participate in the panel discussion on Stemming the Tide? Liquidity in the Era of Meme Stocks, to be held on October 5, 2021.
During this panel discussion, industry stalwarts will discuss issues like the use of institutional technology in the retail sector, regulators' approach to PFOF (Payment For Order Flow), and its impact on trading apps.
Many other members of the Finalto team will be present at the event including:
- Paul Groves, Head of Sales
- Oksana Remez, Business Development Executive (Finalto 360)
- Stacey Van Niekerk, Business Development Manager (Finalto 360)
- Michael Bleys, Vice President Institutional Sales
- Chauncey Boreham, Vice President, Institutional Sales
- Bjorn Enqvist, Institutional Business Development Executive
Finalto's team comprises
both industry leaders and insightful disruptors, helping the company drive
innovation in its offering.Recently, the company has introduced
Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDF), which address the
product's complexities for hedge funds, money managers, retail brokers, and
more. With this solution, which can seamlessly integrate into any fintech
firm's existing infrastructure, Finalto will open a window of trading
opportunities for retail traders.
Celebrating 15 Years in the World of Finance and Technology
Finalto has been the perfect partner for hundreds of clients in the finance sector, helping them to navigate the ever-changing and challenging landscape of the financial markets. Over the last 15 years, the group, through its 8 regulated entities, has offered bespoke solutions to clients in every aspect of trading, liquidity, technology, and investing.
The Company offers top-notch liquidity services through its extensive partnerships with Tier 1 banks, ECNs, and non-bank liquidity pools. Additionally, it also offers cutting-edge technology solutions, developed by industry experts well-versed in the complex needs of financial institutions. All the solutions are built in line with the ever-evolving regulatory landscape worldwide. Finalto also boasts outstanding customer service, with support in 10 languages.
At the iFX EXPO International, the company returns eager to forge new relationships, share critical insights, and learn from the best in the industry.If you're interested in learning more about Finalto and how the company can help your business, visit the team at Booth #7 at the iFX EXPO International, Cyprus, or Booth #4 at the Finance Magnates London Summit. You can also send an email to arrange a meeting in advance.