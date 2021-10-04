Finalto set to take the fintech events season by storm

Finalto will be at the biggest fintech expos this year



Leading global fintech brand, Finalto (previously known as TradeTech Group), will be the official sponsor of two of the most prestigious events for the financial services industry in 2021. The events are iFX EXPO International 2021, to be held in Limassol, Cyprus, on October 4-6, and the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) 2021, to be held in London on November 16-17.

Both are eagerly awaited fintech expos where top-level executives from payment service providers, retail and institutional brokers, technology brands, fintech start-ups, and a growing crypto segment come together to share ideas and propel the sector forward. Attendees at these events benefit from direct access to industry and thought leaders, meeting potential clients and listening to experts on important issues.





Finalto at the iFX EXPO International 2021, Cyprus

The largest B2B fintech expo promises to be an exciting event. The two-day event will be held at the luxurious Parklane Hotel and Spa Resort, in Limassol, Cyprus. Apart from being a sponsor for this event, Finalto will also be among industry leaders on the panel discussions.

Matthew Maloney, CEO of Finalto's regulated B2B division, will be speaking on October 5, in the session on Business as Usual? Industry Leaders Roundtable. This high-profile panel discussion will cover issues like the impact of the surge in retail trading volumes, and the impact of events like the GameStop short squeeze on the financial markets. It promises to offer insights into what can help fintech firms cope better with this changing landscape.

Joining the ranks of esteemed speakers at the event will also be Andy Biggs, Head of Liquidity at Finalto. Andy will be participating in a panel discussion, themed Stemming the Tide? Liquidity in the Era of Meme Stocks, on October 5. The discussion will focus on various concerns expressed by financial services providers, including the regulatory stance on PFOF (Payment For Order Flow), and its impact on trading apps.

Additionally, many other members of the top management at Finalto will be present at the event, including Paul Groves, Head of Sales, and Michael Bleys, Vice President Institutional Sales. The team will be present at Booth #7 to showcase Finalto's B2B and B2C offerings.





The Much Awaited Finance Magnates London Summit

The London Summit is the industry's leading conference, with huge opportunities for business development. Over 1,400 global companies attended the 2019 event, with 37.59% of the attendees constituting C-level executives, VPs, founders, and directors.

The event will be held at Old Billingsgate in London, kicking off with an exclusive Networking Blitz event on the evening of November 16. Finance Magnates promises that this networking event will have an interesting twist, while providing a great platform to connect, unwind, and explore new opportunities.

The two-day event will also showcase some of the most brilliant minds in the industry, presenting at the Speaker Hall and Seminar Room. Some of the most interesting topics for the panel discussions include:

Charting the Payments Landscape in 2022

Marketing in 2022: Making Your Voice Heard

Cutting Edge: The Latest in the CFDs Landscape

Choppy Waters: Liquidity in FX and Beyond in 2022





Another much-awaited part of the expo is the London Summit Awards Ceremony. Firms that win the prestigious industry titles for 2021 will have unique PR and social media exposure.

Finalto is proud to sponsor and partner with an event of this scale and reputation, which will boost its recognition as an industry leader. The fintech firm is the Mega Platinum & Speakers' Hall Sponsor for the event. The Finalto team will be available at Booth #4 at the venue of the event to showcase the company's unique offerings.





Finalto - A Market Leader in Innovations and High-Quality Services

Finalto is the financial division of Playtech PLC, a global business listed on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. On September 23, Playtech PLC published its financial results for the H1 2021, reporting a 16% YoY increase in its B2B revenues. Finalto is a market leader in providing next-generation trading software, liquidity and trade management tools, CRM tools, prime brokerage services, and back-office and business intelligence systems to global companies in the financial services sector.

It offers the best possible liquidity channels through its extensive network of tier-1 banks, non-bank liquidity pools, and ECNs. The cutting-edge technologies offered by the firm are developed in-house by specialists with years of experience, which gives them deep insights into the markets and the complex needs of institutions. All the solutions are made for multiple jurisdictions, adaptable to the industry's rapidly changing regulatory framework.

Finalto recently partnered with institutional FX technology solutions provider, BidFX, to expand its portfolio to include FX and precious metals. BidFX is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and specialises in data collection and storage, analytical tools for liquidity provision, allowing clients efficient price discovery.

Finalto's latest initiative has been the introduction of Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDF), enabling seamless forex technology that can easily integrate with any existing infrastructure.



