Nothing is 100% but here is something that works regularly.

Read ForexLive.com and watch out when we make posts like this:

As I've a multitude of times, 'stability' comments from Japan are code for 'we do not want the yen to strengthen'.





Also watch for this sort of thing:

Justin pointing out that the yen was weaker but not as much as expected.





Yen dropped, see chart below and helpful red line: