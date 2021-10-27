iFX EXPO International 2021- Highlights from the Cyprus show

The highlights of iFX EXPO International 2021 Cyprus



iFX EXPO International 2021 Cyprus, kickstarted our Q4s with great panels, updates and networking. A headline event in the fintech and finance calendar, the show brought us all back to basics, back to business and back to live events!

We've compiled some highlights from the show - feel free to share yours and tag our social media channels - @ifxexpo and #iFXEXPO.





New CySEC Chairman Opened The Event

Recently appointed, Mr Theocharides delivered the opening keynote speech for iFX EXPO International Cyprus 2021. The Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission, commonly known as CySEC, is the regulatory body for the financial industry in Cyprus, so who better to get the show started? Mr Theocharides followed iFX EXPO tradition, as Ms Demetra Kalogerou, former Chairwoman, has opened the event with her keynote address over the years. The main speaker hall was packed to hear updates from the new Chairman who was amiable and insightful in his presentation.





Top Panels

It's hard to pick top panels with so many amazing speakers. However, we enjoyed Banking as a Service: Opportunities for FinTech with Manuel Heydenof nextmarkets AG.

Banking as a Service encompasses a complete turnkey solution for banks, asset managers, funds, brokers, corporates, family offices, FinTechs, financial advisors and hedge funds. We learnt more about how API's deliver value to the institutional world, practicing B2B2X in FinTech and leveraging tech stacks for emerging markets.

We also enjoyed Future of Crypto: Between Regulatory Scrutiny and Product Evolution on day 2. With top crypto and finance pro Rachel McIntosh as Moderator, the panel featured

Michael Pearl from Kirobo, Cameron Dickie from B2C2, Ziv Keinan from Simetria.io, Teana Baker-Taylor from Chamber of Digital Commerce and Ian Taylor from CryptoUK. Volatile price moves and institutional interest in the freewheeling cryptocurrencies space have drawn the attention of regulators. Panelists discussed how the ban of Binance affect crypto-focused CFDs brokers, DeFi and the capital markets and NFT as an innovation versus a fad.

Rounding off the iFX EXPO was the winning marketing panel. Featuring leading marketing experts John Lewis from FUNNELCROSS, Helen Astaniou from TIOmarkets, Charlotte Day from Contentworks, Bojan Ninković from Ultimate Fintech, and Laoura Salveta from 120Advertising we got some exciting glimpses into 2022. The experts discussed Reddit, TikTok and video marketing and gave practical tips on acquisition and retention for the year ahead. As the speakers all work directly in or with the forex and finance space, we had great feedback on the relevance and accuracy of their insights.





Parties

The networking and parties are always a hit at iFX EXPO International and 2021 was no exception. Alogateway was our official Welcome PartySponsor down at the Vithos bar at the Parklane Hotel. nextmarkets sponsored our official Night Party on October 5 which was at Breeze Summer club and featured a live fire breathing and acrobatic show. The iFX EXPO event itself was hosted at the luxurious Parklane Resort and Spa where attendees enjoyed stunning sea and marina views, sea breezes and plenty of outdoor space to network.





EXPO Treats

iFX EXPO International is renowned for its treats and surprises and this year's event was no different. Beers with Airsoft, gin cocktails with Ecommpay and attendee bags from koalapays were just a few of the treats. Opening the bags made us smile - especially the ear plugs and eye mask from Night Party Sponsor nextmarkets. Exciting prizes given out at the event included a drone from Leverate and a Rolex from nextmarkets. And there were other sponsored perks too. FXCubic were our Go Fresh sponsor and ISX Financial kept us hydrated with free water. Royal Pay also kept us fueled with free coffee at the coffee bar plus chocolates and sweets which were delicious.

Special thanks to our sponsors who make it possible for us to host attendees in a luxurious setting, provide extensive refreshments and host the best parties in the sector!





Official iFX EXPO Photos

Did you get snapped by our official event photographers? We have hundreds of great shots taken at the welcome and night parties plus day 1 and 2 of the expo. And you're welcome to download them, upload them, tag yourself and tag us too!

View and download photos from our official album here:

www.flickr.com/photos/134632161@N07/albums/with/72157720070356165





What's Next?

We loved getting back to live events and we know you did too. Meeting old friends, making new connections and experiencing a fun and immersive conference really put smiles back on our faces. The Ultimate Fintech team is already working on the next iFX EXPO live event and the next will be held at ........ wait and see! We will be announcing the next events very soon. Keep an eye on our social media!

Thank you for being a part of the success that is iFX EXPO!



