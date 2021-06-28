iFX EXPO International dates announced for October 2021
The next edition of the iFX EXPO is coming soon
Following the excitement and success of May's iFX EXPO in Dubai, the team have now announced the dates for iFX EXPO International in October 2021! Organisers Ultimate Fintech announced the dates of October 5 and 6 and the venue which will be the exclusive Parklane hotel in Limassol, Cyprus.
The iFX EXPO is the most established fintech event in Europe and will again provide a seamless networking environment for executives from various industry fields. These include financial services, retail and institutional trading, digital assets and blockchain, payments, banking, regulation, marketing and other service providers.
"We're so pleased to be back in Cyprus! The iFX EXPO is international, with shows and events in London, Dubai, Hong Kong and more. But Cyprus is where it all started and where many finance firms are now based. The event is popular with all our subscribers who are keen to book their trips and enjoy the island" said Sarah Henry, Ultimate Fintech COO.
With this year's 'Back to Basics' theme, the show will focus on the power of networking and how it truly defines the industry, fostering an ecosystem of growth, resilience and innovation. Moreover, this theme means attendees will be immersed in the tastes and culture of the beautiful island of Cyprus, known for its friendliness. Limassol is also known as a fintech, forex and innovation hub.
Register to attend at iFX EXPO International
iFX EXPO will be offering numerous sponsored options, from coffee, cocktails, beer, delicious treats and surprises. As always, sponsorship spots are snapped up fast so brands looking for ways to showcase their offering as an exhibitor or sponsor and be part of the event should contact sales@ifxexpo.com.Full event details can be found on the show website https://ifxexpo.com/cyprus2021/