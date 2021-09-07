PayRetailers is attending Money20/20 Europe

Connect with PayRetailers at Money20/20 Europe



PayRetailers will be attending Money20/20 Europe for the first time, joining leading experts in the payment services industry.

PayRetailers, a payment processor located in Latin America, will be part of Money20/20 Europe, the largest event of the Fintech scene worldwide. From September 21 to 23 in Amsterdam, PayRetailers will join the most impactful financial community on the continent at its booth A60.

PayRetailers will present its expertise in payment services and financial technologies, to offer global companies easy and effective payment solutions to operate in Latin America. It also assists companies to be able to expand their business in the fastest growing local markets in the region. The PayRetailers team is looking forward to meeting Money20/20 attendees and visitors and will be able to provide more information at booth A60.

Money20/20 Europe is a space to "leave the screen" and get up close and personal with industry experts and leaders.

The event brings together a community of experts from the Fintech ecosystem and boasts a stellar lineup of speakers. Money20/20 is also renowned for its networking and social scene. The event has its own app that facilitates live networking and meetups, something that has been missing for the past two years amid covid-19. For PayRetailers, the event is a great opportunity to strengthen relationships, meet with new partners and learn from industry experts. This all contributes to strengthening the company's expansion.







About PayRetailers

Founded in 2017, PayRetailers is a payment services processor that supports a wide range of payment methods through a single API integration. This allows global businesses to market to shoppers and increase revenue in Latin America.As the official sponsor of the 2021/2022 CONMEBOL Sudamericana football season, PayRetailers is a household name in Latin America and increasingly worldwide.

For merchants looking to expand internationally across certain e-commerce verticals, a clear understanding of consumer behavior and spending in their industry will be the difference between success and failure. By accepting local payment methods, PayRetailers enables anyone to shop online, even if they don't have a credit or debit card.

PayRetailers is headquartered in Spain, with regional offices in Malta, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Uruguay.

If you're attending Money20/20, our team would love to connect with you.



