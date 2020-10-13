PrimeBit Demo Trading Contest will give away $5,000!

Don't miss the PrimeBit Demo Trading Contest!



PrimeBit is the fastest-growing P2P trading platform where traders can exchange perpetual contracts on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. There are more ways to earn from trading crypto derivatives with the launch of the PrimeBit Demo Trading Contest. A total of 5000 USDT will be given away to the best traders!

It's time for traders to cash in huge rewards these months. The best part is, there is no need to invest anything! Traders can quench their thirst for competition and earn real rewards easily just by trading on demo accounts. Traders of all levels can participate.





Trade on a Demo Account and Win Real Cash

PrimeBit's Demo Trading Contest is a great way to pump up every trader's game without any risk! How does it work?

First, participants cansign up for a contest account using their email address. It will only take a few seconds. After signing up, they will get access to their fully featured demo account with an initial deposit of 5000 USDT.

All they need to do is use the mock funds provided and buy or sell any cryptocurrency contracts on the platform during the contest period from October 19, 2020 (12:00:01 am UTC) to November 15, 2020 (11:59:59 pm UTC). The competition will heat up as the participants test their trading skills to win amazing prizes!

Traders with the highest yields on their demo contest accounts during the contest period can grab awesome bounties. In total, 50 top traders in global ranking will share in the 3500 USDT prize pool, with the first placer receiving a whopping 1000 USDT prize! Weekly prizes will also go to 10 traders ranked in each week. The total side prize amounts to 1500 USDT!

After the contest ends, the winners will receive their rewards on their PrimeBit live trading account within 2 weeks. The rewards can be withdrawn easily without any restrictions. As additional perks, all new traders who signed up at PrimeBit from September 21 and November 15 and joined the contest will enjoy trading without any commission fees for 14 days!





It's So Easy to Trade on PrimeBit

PrimeBit caters to traders of all levels. Even beginner traders can start placing trades at any time on the mobile app. The webtrader is equipped with basic and advanced tools to help traders make sound decisions. It is readily accessible on desktop and laptop just by using a normal web browser.

Traders at PrimeBit enjoy trading with very low fees and no maximum or minimum deposit limits. The easy email sign up kicks away all unnecessary hassles. What's more, PrimeBit offers up to 30% revenue share as affiliate earnings. Unlimited profit potential is within reach when trading crypto contracts with up to 200x leverage!





PrimeBit Demo Contest



