The JPY and EUR: Other powerful currencies apart from the USD

Getting to know currency crosses



The major currencies

There are many currencies that we use in forex trading, and the seven majors include:

The US Dollars/ USD

Euro/ EUR

Japanese yen/ JPY

British pound/ GBP

Australian Dollar/ AUD

Canadian Dollar/ CAD

The Swiss Franc/ CHF

The most traded and liquid one would go to the US Dollar. The two currencies that come next are the EUR and JPY. Since they are very liquid, many countries also use these two aside from the USD as reserve currencies.





Euro and currency crosses

Currency crosses are currency pairs that do not have USD in any of the two currencies. Traders who use crosses with the EUR will often trade EUR/ JPY, EUR/ GBP, or EUR/ CHF. They are the most traded and popular EUR crosses.

Reports affecting EUR or CHF = greatly affects EUR crosses compared to EUR/ USD and USD/ CHF

= greatly affects EUR crosses compared to EUR/ USD and USD/ CHF Reports about UK = greatly affects EUR/ GBP

= greatly affects EUR/ GBP Reports about US = greatly affects GBP/ USD





Furthermore, robust US economic data means that the USD will get stronger as well. In return, GBP/ USD declines as well the GBP. Simultaneously, the currency cross USD/ CHF starts to rise, which makes CHF price decline. The GBP price decline will increase the EUR/ GBP because traders are disposing of their GBP. The CHF price decline will increase the EUR/ CHF because the traders are trying to dispose of their CHF. Everything that we talked about has the same logic if the US ever showed terrible economic data.





The Japanese Yen and currency crosses

The JPY is also one of the most traded and liquid currencies standing next to the US Dollar. People use it to trade against the other major currencies.

EUR/ JPY. It is the most traded and most liquid is of all JPY crosses.

It is the most traded and most liquid is of all JPY crosses. GBP/ JPY, AUD/ JPY, NZD/ JPY. They have the highest interest rate differentials versus the JPY.





Traders who trade JPY crosses monitor the USD/ JPY because it all boils down to the JPY crosses as its keys levels get broken or resisted. For instance, if USD/ JPY has a breakout on top of the resistance area, the traders are currently selling their JPY. It triggers selling JPY versus others currencies, which means JPY crosses may tend to increase.





Closing our lesson with a few trivia about oil

Did you know? Canada owns a massive chunk of the world's oil reserves. In fact, they are the second-largest oil reserve owner. Whenever oil prices increase, it would only mean gains for Canada.

Did you know? Japan imports a massive amount of oil to the point that it has very minimal to almost zero natural oil reserves. They import more or less 99% of their crude oil. Japan depends on its oil imports.



