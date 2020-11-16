The rise of fiscal policy and what it means for FX

FX fiscal policy - an intro





Monetary policy concerns the policy action of central banks. Fiscal policy, on the other hand, relates to the role of Governments to provide financial assistance to national economies. Economies are usually first and foremost supported by central banks in cutting interest rates to support growth. Cheaper interest rates means that borrowing is cheaper and companies are more able to borrow money to fuel expansion and growth. However, the problem is that central banks have now cut interest rates pretty much as low as they can. Many of the world's central banks have interest rates at or around 0 with a few dipping into negative territory. Of course there is the potential for central banks to use negative interest rates, but the effectiveness of negative interest rates is far from clear. Now it is clear that a vaccine will likely help banks return to normality. However, it is worth considering the impact of fiscal policy in the near term as it will take some time for the vaccine to circulate.