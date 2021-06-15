Trade ideas for the week 14-18 June
A couple of trade ideas for this week
The Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank held meetings last week. Both regulators upgraded economic forecasts, but the ECB didn't talk about monetary tapering. That makes the CAD stronger than the EUR. Now all eyes are turning to the Federal Reserve and the US dollar.
Trade ideas
In our opinion, gold offers one of the best opportunities to
trade on the US data releases and the Fed. American inflation jumped to the
highest level since August 2008. However, the Federal Reserve keeps saying that
the rise in prices is only temporary, so there is no need to act. If the
central bank sticks to this view on Wednesday, XAU/USD will get green light for
the further advance. If the Fed uses its press conference as a chance to
announce a shift in its mood, gold will decline.
The most popular currency pair keeps trading between 1.22
and 1.21. The Fed's meeting will determine whether it manages to stay within
the medium-term uptrend or moves lower. Overall, the strength of the single
currency will be put to test.
Keep an eye on the pairs with the pound, such as EUR/GBP,
GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD. If the tensions between the EU and the UK subside, the
British currency should enjoy a boost.
Oil price optimism has been increasing in recent weeks.
Brent rose to levels above $72. It seems that Iranian oil won't return to the
market soon and the demand is recovering. With the increase of the Coronavirus
cases being the main risk for the bullish scenario, we turn our eyes to higher
levels.