EuropeFX offers clients exposure to the asset in the form of the three most popular traded companies



Investors have been increasingly interested in Cannabis stocks, with a larger number of countries increasingly are pushing for retail legalization. Furthermore, the space has seen a sizable uptick of investments and global spending according to a New Frontier study.

At the end of 2020, the global cannabis market was estimated to be valued at $20.5 billion and is projected to reach upwards of $90.4 billion by 2026, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com.

The sector's growth makes it one of the most attractive for investors in 2021 looking for new places to park cash amid a rising market.

EuropeFX understands this trend and offers exposure into the three most popular Cannabis stocks in the form of contracts-for-difference (CFDs).

Open an account today with EuropeFX and trade Cannabis stocks.





The Hottest Sector in 2021

Markets are pointed upwards with Cannabis stocks poised to benefit from billions in inflows into equities. The market is primarily driven by factors such as growing medical applications of Cannabis as well as increasing legalization and social acceptance of marijuana per a Vividata's National Cannabis Consumer study.

For example, North America alone has accounted for the largest market share in the Cannabis market, culminating in increased legalization both medical and recreational purposes.

For its part, EuropeFX's portfolio now includes three Cannabis stock CFDs, including GW Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc., and Scotts Miracle-Gro.





GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

(NASDAQ:GWPH)



GW Pharmaceuticals is a British pharmaceutical company known for its multiple sclerosis treatment product nabiximols which was the first natural Cannabis plant derivative to gain market approval in any country.

The company obtained a cultivation license from the United Kingdom Home Office, allowing the company to cultivate, possess and supply cannabis to conduct scientific research concerning medicinal uses of the plant.

AbbVie Inc.

(NASDAQ:ABBV)



AbbVie is an American publicly traded biopharmaceutical company founded in 2013. It originated as a spin-off of Abbott Laboratories.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions.

Scotts Miracle-Gro

(NASDAQ:SMG)



The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is an American multinational corporation that began selling lawn seed in 1868. The company manufactures and sells consumer lawn, garden and pest control products.

As the leading provider of nutrients, plant supplements, growing media, air filtration and lighting used for hydroponic and indoor growing, the company is unique in its ability to help people who choose to produce cannabis authorized under state-law.





About EuropeFX

EuropeFX is a global leader in Forex, CFDs, Stock CFDs, Commodity CFDs, Crypto CFDs, and more. The company utilizes STP trade execution, offering live webinars and education sessions and an extensive lineup of tradable assets, markets, platforms and trading options.





Risk Warning:

83.35% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider