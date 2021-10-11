Trading 101:the commodity currencies

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: Education

Commodities are natural resources 

The AUD, NZD & CAD are collectively known as the commodity currencies. Why? Because they are heavily influenced by their export of various commodities. 


In a 'risk on' environment then we tend to see the commodity currencies rise. In a risk off environment, the commodity currencies fall. 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose