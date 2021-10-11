Trading 101:the commodity currencies

Commodities are natural resources

The AUD, NZD & CAD are collectively known as the commodity currencies. Why? Because they are heavily influenced by their export of various commodities.





CAD is highly influenced by oil prices. If oil remains bid, then expect USD CAD to keep falling

AUD is highly influenced by Iron ore & coal prices

NZD is highly influence by dairy products.



In a 'risk on' environment then we tend to see the commodity currencies rise. In a risk off environment, the commodity currencies fall.







