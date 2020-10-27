US election trading playbook - Join Markets.com's live webinar

Don't miss out on understanding the impact of the US election

Markets.com's Neil Wilson outlines his US election playbook and how to trade the Trump vs. Biden showdown.

Perhaps one of the most hotly anticipated elections in a generation will be happening November 3rd, pitting incumbent Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden.

The outcome of the election and runup to the event itself will have severe consequences for financial markets. Being on the right side of trades or knowing how to prepare is one of the most important things to consider.

Stay Ahead of Market Volatility this November

The webinar will cover the various outcome scenarios, who's likely to win and what different results may mean for the likes of the Dow and S&P 500.

An additional emphasis will be paid to the outlook in each scenario for the US dollar and Treasury bonds, as well as how it might impact on oil and gold.

Sponsored by Markets.com, the live webinar will take place on November 2, 2020 at 11:00 UTC.

