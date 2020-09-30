Win 5000 USDT by trading demo funds with PrimeBit!

Don't miss out on the PrimeBit Demo Trading Contest



PrimeBit is the top choice to exchange contracts on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin online. The PrimeBit trading app lets you buy or sell crypto contracts anytime, anywhere. Sign up with your email today and join the PrimeBit Demo Trading Contest, which will run from October 19, 2020 to November 15, 2020. A total of 5000 USDT prize pool is up for grabs!

Want to join? It's easy. Just create a free demo trading account at PrimeBit using your email address. After sign-up, you will get a 5000 USDT demo deposit on your demo account. All you have to do is trade using the demo funds and get as much revenue as you can. There is no risk, and you don't need to deposit real money.

Traders with the highest generated income during the contest periods will grab a share in the 5000 USDT prize pool. The main prize is 1000 USDT and side prizes will be given away each week (amounting to 1500 USDT).

What's more, all traders who join PrimeBit between September 21 and November 15 will get a live trading account with free commissions for 14 days starting November 16. Check our platform without investing anything. You can earn real cash just by trading on demo funds!

What Is a Demo Account?

A demo trading account is a great way to practice trading and get to know more about the trading environment without any risk. You can see how the market works and experience real-time trading flows with actual market data without using any real capital.

Here are reasons why you should consider getting a demo account.





Get experience: Demo accounts run like a trading simulator where you are given demo or mock funds in order to make a trade. This way, you can navigate the trading platform and see how the trading process works without risking any real money. Familiarize yourself first with the basic processes like how to open and close a position, apply stops or limits, and learn about margin requirements. All of these just by using demo funds.





Practice trading with zero risk: Although demo accounts run on demo funds, they use the same real-time market data that the live accounts use for actual trades. After learning the basics, you can practice trading real instruments like Bitcoin and see how the market moves and check your positions.





Learn charting and trading tools: It's important for traders to use the necessary tools that can help to arrive at sound trading decisions. With a demo account, traders can take their time to learn the tools and charting mechanics of a platform even before making a deposit.





Test trading strategies: A demo account is the perfect tool for beginners and seasoned traders in coming up with trading strategies with zero risk. They can easily put their trading ideas to the test in real market conditions and see if they work as the market develops. Thus, traders can hone their trading skills and decision-making to end up with profitable trades in the future.





Sign up today and join thePrimeBit Demo Trading Contest from October 19 to November 15. Just trade any of our contracts using the contest demo account and earn real rewards (5000 USDT prize pool) without making a single deposit. Don't miss out!







