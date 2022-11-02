AAAFx, a leading brokerage in CFD trading and related services, has been recognised as the Best FX Service Provider at the world’s largest Forex trading event, Forex Expo Dubai, held on October 19-20, 2022. The win is a prestigious moment for AAAFx, given that the pioneering brokerage is celebrating its 15 illustrious years in the forex industry.

The company has recently launched “Zero Commission” account, ECN Plus, played a major role in elevating and benchmarking its success in its celebration year. ECN Plus is available for traders with a minimum deposit of $10,000 or those that fall in the AAA category of AAAFx’s Loyalty Program. This account offers traders the best combination of zero commission with raw thin spreads, at no markup, with lightning-fast execution.

Validating 15 Years of Commitment

"We are delighted and proud of this outstanding achievement. The last 15 years have provided us the experience to innovate and offer client-oriented products. Global recognition for the best FX service provider assures us that we are working in the right direction,” said Janis Anastassiou, MD Financial Intermediation, Finvasia Group, adding, “I am proud of the entire team at AAAFx for the role they have played over the years in ensuring AAAFx can pride itself on a client-first approach. I am also grateful to all our clients and partners, and everyone who has supported us through this journey.”

Supporting its “Best FX Service Provider” title, AAAFx offers more than 500+ trading instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, stocks and cryptocurrencies, across more than 176 countries. The broker is committed to offering world-class services and the latest technology solutions through constant innovation. Making sure to cater to affiliates/IBs with equal integrity, AAAFx provides bespoke commission structures and customisable trading solutions.

The win at Forex Expo Dubai comes close on the heels of the company bagging the award for “Most Transparent Broker” at the UF Awards 2022. AAAFx has been recognised as one of the most trusted forex brokers, serving both institutional and retail clients.

“In the past year we've seen a spike in trading volumes, which has encouraged the team to innovate our product offering. We are building products that will give a boost to FX trading outlooks for our clients and we will continue to look for ways to deliver better products and services,” Panagiotis Tanampasidis, Managing Director, AAAFx, stated.

About AAAFx

Founded in 2007, AAAFx is an EU-regulated broker (license no. 2/540/17.2.2010) headquartered in Athens, Greece. The company’s aim is to offer exceptional trading experiences and outstanding customer support, regardless of a client’s deposit size. Offering in-house customer support 24/5, AAAFx’s leadership team consists of finance professionals with vast experience gained from working on Wall Street.

The company fosters a value-based environment across all its offices, driven by a strong belief in business ethics and transparency.