L-R: Momo Zhang – Managing Director of ACY Live, Lisa Zhang, Richard Clayderman, Oliver Toussaint, Jimmy Ye – Director of ACY Live & CEO of ACY Securities.



ACY Live, a leading event management company, is proud to announce the upcoming Melbourne concerts of Richard Clayderman, one of the world's most celebrated pianists. As part of his 45th-anniversary global tour, "Forever Love," the concerts will be held on April 19th and 20th at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne.

Our team at ACY Live have been working diligently over the past three months to organize this event, which has garnered immense interest from music enthusiasts all across Australia. The kick-off press conference held on April 18th was a resounding success, with attendees expressing their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming concerts.

As a company dedicated to delivering world-class entertainment, we are honoured to be part of bringing Richard Clayderman to Melbourne. His timeless melodies have captivated audiences across generations, and this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Momo Zhang, Managing Director of ACY Live commented, "We are thrilled to be part of bringing Richard Clayderman to Melbourne as part of his 45th-anniversary global tour. Our team at ACY Live have worked tirelessly to make this event possible, and we are proud of their dedication and commitment to delivering world-class entertainment to Melbourne. We believe that these concerts will be a highlight of the year for all attendees, and we are excited to share this unforgettable musical experience to all."

We extend our gratitude to the event sponsors, industry experts, and loyal fans who have supported this endeavour. We recognize that Melbourne's cultural scene is thriving, and we are honoured to be part of it. We look forward to continuing to bring world-class entertainment to the city in the future.

We invite music enthusiasts to join us in celebrating Richard Clayderman's 45th anniversary in the music industry and experience the magic of his timeless melodies. These concerts promise to be an emotional and unforgettable experience that will stay with attendees for years to come. We can't wait to see you at the concerts!

About ACY Live

Part of the ACY Group of companies, ACY Live is a reputable cultural and entertainment company based in Australia established by industry veterans. The company’s founders have been instrumental in organizing and sponsoring concerts featuring prominent Asian artists such as Jay Chou, Jacky Cheung, Jane Zhang, and Karen Mok, as well as the planning and execution of Chinese movie premieres for films like Home Coming, My Motherland and I and City of Rock in Australia.

ACY Live has a history of collaborating with various organizations such as the New South Wales Health Department, the Chinese Consulate General in Sydney, the Salvation Army New South Wales, Georges River Council and the Shenzhen Economic and Trade Office in Australia for community and commercial events.