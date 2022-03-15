Leading end-to-end technology consulting service, AIRSOFT Technology concluded their successful participation at the iFX EXPO Dubai held from 22 to 24 February, 2022.

The company’s representatives networked with dozens of business owners, forging lucrative relationships. They consulted with numerous FX/CFD/Crypto brokers interested in the AIRSOFT 360-degree solution and met with PSPs and affiliates to help the company grow its network and enhance the client experience.

iFX EXPO is the largest B2B fintech expo in the world, attracting thousands of attendees, exhibitors and sponsors. The participants include the top financial institutions, fintech firms, brokers, advisory firms, digital asset firms, blockchain companies, and other service providers.

AIRSOFT has been a part of this high-profile event for many years. The company now looks forward to expanding brand awareness at the iFX EXPO International 2022, scheduled to be held in Limassol, Cyprus, in June.

A Great Start to the Year

AIRSOFT Technology has established itself as the leading technology and end-to-end services provider for financial firms. The company offers cutting-edge technology solutions for Crypto/CFD trading systems, including the Chrono trading platform that allows traders to leverage market volatility to make timed short-term trades. Brands using Chrono Trade can offer their clients high-frequency, exciting trading experiences, thereby increasing trader engagement and retention.

AIRSOFT has partnered with several newly launched brokerages in Europe in 2022. The company is also in talks with potential partners from the GCC region, LATAM, Eastern Europe, and more.

In the coming months, the company plans to participate in two major expos and networking events in Europe. The first is ICE London, which will be held from April 12 to 14. It is an exclusive event for the gaming industry. The event will be attended by global decision-makers, technology experts, and regulators.

Though this year AIRSOFT will not have a booth at the event, the team will be setting up meetings during the three days. Interested parties should contact the team to schedule a meet.

Almost concurrently, AIRSOFT will also attend iGB Affiliate in London, due to high interest among clients and partners for its services. iGB Affiliate is the leading event for global affiliates and affiliate programs, to be held in London on April 13-14. Several sectors participate in the event, including gaming, casino, finance, crypto, sports betting, and more.

The event will also host speaker sessions by industry pioneers, who will talk on topics such as localisation and digital marketing, branding for social media, mobile marketing, and more, in the iGaming industry. Members of the AIRSOFT team will be present for the three days of the event and may be contacted in advance to arrange meeting times.

After a long hiatus, live events have made a comeback, offering strategic opportunities to AIRSOFT Technology to forge collaborations and business deals. They also offer a large venue to increase brand visibility and discover the latest innovations in the sector.

AIRSOFT Technology Offers Strategic Solutions Enabling Business Growth

AIRSOFT has a team comprising industry veterans, who help design strategic solutions to enable brokers to expand globally. The company designs customised and compliant offerings, including CRM solutions, for intelligent and seamless onboarding of clients. This enables brokers to eliminate manual-intensive tasks and focus on branding, customer services, and business growth.

To enable this, AIRSOFT offers business consulting services, website development, and referrals to industry experts. Start-up brokerages can leverage these services to reduce costs and time to market. The company also offers integrated PSP solutions through its partnerships with leading service providers, exchanges, cashiers, and banks.

Brokers are further able to enhance the trading experience for their clients through access to over 5,000 tradable assets. Clients can also benefit from in-depth market analysis, charting tools, and ultra-fast execution speeds. Over 1,000 synthetic assets with customisable portfolios help them with asset diversification.

AIRSOFT aims to take its services to the next level in 2022. It will help brokers engage and retain clients effectively through cutting-edge technology tools. The company will also offer advanced risk management solutions, needed for retail traders in this volatile geopolitical environment.

Contact AIRSOFT Technology to learn more.