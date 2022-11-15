Last week, Ardu Prime CEO Sotiris Promponas and Crypto Services General Manager Aris Christidis visited the headquarters of EuroLeague Basketball to meet with EuroLeague CEO Marshall Glickman and discuss the details of their partnership and innovative online activations for the current season.

Established in 1999, Ardu Prime is a Forex and CFD brokerage, liquidity, crypto, and white-label solution provider with an impressive history in the financial market. Over the years, the financial firm has earned industry acclaim for its high standards of service and innovative technology, being recognized as the “Most Innovative Broker” and “Most Trusted Broker-Europe.”

In October 2022, Ardu Prime joined forces with the leading basketball sports organization EuroLeague, becoming a Premium Partner of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and the 7DAYS EuroCup for the next two years. Ardu Prime will also power both the EuroLeague and EuroCup Fantasy Challenges, the official fantasy game of each competition, respectively. This opportunity allows both industry leaders to expand beyond their primary target market and reach new heights together.

Mr. Glickman described the partnership as “an innovative venture” and added:

“I’m thrilled to welcome Ardu Prime to our European basketball family. This partnership gives European basketball the prominence it needs and deserves. Our association with a high-caliber investment firm allows us to put European basketball on the world map. Working together, we’ve discovered that we’re both driven by the same values - trust and innovation - which are at the core of our partnership.”

Sharing his thoughts on the new partnership, Ardu Prime CEO Sotiris Promponas commented:

“I couldn’t be prouder of this partnership with Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. We both have a longstanding tradition in our fields, and each of us heralds a new era - we in online trading and EuroLeague in basketball. This collaboration opens a new chapter in Ardu Prime’s history.”

About Ardu Prime

Ardu Prime is a global leader in the Forex and CFD industry, providing services and cutting-edge online trading, liquidity, white label, and crypto exchange solutions to retail and institutional clients. The company is licensed and regulated by the HCMC and authorized by the FCA and BaFin. For more information, please visit Ardu Prime’s website.