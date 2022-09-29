Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the AUDJPY daily and 15-minute charts.

Price has strongly reversed from 92.20 the 79% fib retracement level.

A break above the 94.00 level will confirm the reversal targeting the 95.73 weekly resistance level.

Watching for price to break above the 94.00 level, and then the 94.00 level to become support for a further advance.

AUDJPY daily chart on ACY MT4

AUDJPY 15-minute chart on ACY MT4

