Bitcoin Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term rose 3.5% on Tuesday, ending the day around $20,400, but continued pressure on risky assets in Asia brought the price of the first cryptocurrency back below $20,000 on Wednesday morning. Ethereum Ethereum Ethereum is a decentralized, open source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform and operating system. Ethereum They can also be traded off of the Ethereum network inside of cryptocurrency exchanges or OTC trading platforms. The Rise of EthereumEthereum dates back to 2013 when crypto researcher and programmer Vitalik Buterin proposed its utility. Its early development was subsequently funded by an online crowdsale, which took place in 2014.Ethereum ultimately went in July 2015 with 72 million coins minted. This accounted for roughly 65 percent of its total circulating supply at the time of writing.Like other cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has had a complicated past, resulting in splits and some controversy.For example, back in 2016, an exploited vulnerability in The DAO project's smart contract software caused the theft of $50 million worth of Ether.This led Ethereum to split into two separate blockchains. A newer and separate version became known as Ethereum (ETH), while the original chain continued to be known as Ethereum Classic (ETC). A newer and separate version became known as Ethereum (ETH), while the original chain continued to be known as Ethereum Classic (ETC). Read this Term has lost 3% in the past 24 hours, with prices for the leading altcoins ranging from -3.1% (DogeCoin) to -1% (BNB).

Total cryptocurrency market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, declined 2% overnight to $898bn.

The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index was down 1 point to 18 by Wednesday and remains in a state of “extreme fear”.

The dynamics of bitcoin and the Dollar in the coming days could be a prologue to the crypto market behaviour in the coming weeks. On the one hand, it is tough to be bullish on cryptocurrencies in an environment of a sharply strengthening dollar and a sell-off in risk. A rising dollar and an aggressive Fed are significant current obstacles to buying cryptocurrencies.

BTC chart: FxPro analysis

On the other hand, Bitcoin is historically relatively cheap, attracting the interest of long-term buyers. However, it is still tricky for anything more than the formation of a bottom. It will probably take months before a rally, as we saw in 2020, starts.

BTC could fall another 20-40% by the end of the summer, according to Cane Island Alternative Advisors. The US economy is entering a recessionary phase, and capital will leave risky assets accordingly.

The massive fall in cryptocurrency has led to the flight of “market tourists” and margin traders. Only the most committed enthusiasts remain, according to Glassnode. Meanwhile, HODLers continue to accumulate bitcoins.

According to The Telegraph, electric car maker Tesla suffered a loss of $440 million due to the bitcoin collapse. The company invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin in early 2021.

According to Charles Erith, CEO of investment firm ByteTree, bitcoin and gold are the best insurance against economic shocks during inflation.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has demanded that EU countries comply with uniform standards when drafting national laws to regulate the cryptocurrency industry.

This article was written by FxPro’s Senior Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich.