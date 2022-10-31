Leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for merchants, traders and transactions, Capital Wallet, was recognised as the “Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider” at the Forex Expo, held on October 19-20, 2022, at the World Trade Centre, Dubai. This is a huge win for the company, since the awards are based on votes by industry peers.

Forex Expo celebrated 10 years as the world's largest financial B2B expo in 2022 and has successfully connected more than 40,000 participants from the global financial industry over the years. Forex Expo Dubai is the largest fintech event in the Middle East, focused specifically on forex industry leaders and investors.

A Prestigious Win for Capital Wallet

“Being recognised at the Forex Expo Dubai is a massive honour for us. It validates our efforts to constantly innovate to bring the most effective crypto payment solutions for multiple types of businesses. Being appreciated by our peers in the financial industry has fuelled us to strive even harder to strengthen our global footprint and bring cutting-edge technology for the management of cryptocurrency payments,” stated Fotis Fotinias, CEO of Capital Wallet.

At their expo booth, the Capital Wallet team walked attendees through how their solution allows the fastest and most seamless crypto transactions. Forex Expo Dubai was attended by 5,000+ traders and 100+ brokers from across 30 countries. Over 70 speakers held informative and insightful sessions to take fintech into the future.

Winning an award at this pioneering and globally popular event gives Capital Wallet recognition as an industry leader in the crypto space. This brings excellent opportunities to build trust, form new relationships and strengthen existing ones. It establishes the company as the best performer in its domain, which is expected to fuel business growth going forward.

A Vision Based on Values

Capital Wallet is on a mission to create a fair and transparent global financial ecosystem, backed by blockchain tools that simplify cryptocurrency exchange and transactions. The company’s aim is to make cryptocurrency a medium of simple and direct exchange. For this, Capital Wallet’s solutions allow transactions in more than 200 cryptocurrencies with 24/7 support from an experienced team.

To build trust, the company follows the highest security standards, including sophisticated encryption and an added layer of protection to prevent malicious cyberattacks. Its all-in-one platform ensures effortless and hassle-free experiences without the need for any third-party integrations.

About Capital Wallet

Capital Wallet is a dynamic and technically advanced Cryptocurrency Solution Provider that offers a secure, compliant and accessible ecosystem to easily and safely Accept, Send, Store, Convert and Trade digital assets.

Individuals and businesses can safely, easily and securely create their digital multi-currency wallets, store, manage, convert and secure their assets while they can also invest through their crypto-trading platform.

With Capital Wallet, Individuals can purchase goods and services online using a wide variety of digital currencies and Merchants receive crypto-payments using their Crypto Payment Gateway and Wallet Services.

This recent award is added to an impressive list of achievements and recognition already received by Capital Wallet since its launch. Discover their ever-expanding list of services and create your wallet now!

Capital Wallet Contact Details

Website: Capital Wallet

Contact the Team at Capital Wallet