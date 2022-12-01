Global cryptocurrency payments solutions provider, Capital Wallet, bagged the “Best Crypto Solution for Payments” award at the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS), held at Old Billingsgate, London, on November 21-23, 2022.

This win came close on the heels of the company winning the “Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider” award at the Forex Expo, held in Dubai on October 19-20, 2022.

Being recognized by peers in the industry for its cryptocurrency solutions twice in a row was a big win for Capital Wallet.

It highlighted the company’s mission to create a global financial ecosystem based on transparency and fairness.

The awards are proof of the company's ability to innovate with blockchain tools to offer cryptocurrency payment processing systems that are effortless to use and allow seamless transactions.

A Valuable Experience

Capital Wallet participated at FMLS 2022 with great success, exhibiting its powerful cryptocurrency solutions to support business growth.

In addition, Executive Director of Capital Wallet, Abha Garg, led a key panel discussion on “Future of Payments: The Revolution Will Not Be Wired.”

Being part of one of the largest fintech events in the world solidified the company’s position as a leading global player in the industry, with a view to disrupting the way transactions are conducted.

The Finance Magnates London Summit 2022 was also a very special event since it was the 10th edition of the conference.

FMLS is among the most awaited fintech events of the year, attended by more than 3,500 people.

The event has brought together more than 150 exhibitors and over 130 speakers.

The agenda was packed with insightful sessions, held by thought leaders and industry professionals of the financial world.

FMLS is an excellent opportunity for technology & liquidity providers, payments providers, retail and institutional brokers, banks, hedge funds, and other financial service providers to network, showcase their products and services, and grow their businesses.

“Being recognized for our cutting-edge crypto solutions is not just a huge reward for our consistent efforts to bring the best in technology to the payments space, but it is also a motivator for us to double our efforts to be a global market leader,” said Fotis Fotinias, Capital Wallet’s CEO.

A Mission to Ease Crypto Payments

Capital Wallet is focused on simplifying the exchange of cryptocurrencies and making digital currencies a convenient medium of transactions through cutting-edge payment solutions for merchants.

The company's solutions enable transactions in over 200 different cryptocurrencies with dedicated support from a highly skilled and experienced team.

The company has developed a powerful and comprehensive platform for merchants that does not require any third-party integrations.

With this solution, users can receive and then convert digital currencies in real time at the best available conversion rates.

With the hassle-free verification and onboarding process for merchants, along with the low processing charges on crypto payments, Capital Wallet simplifies the integration of cryptocurrency payment options.

To safeguard customers, Capital Wallet follows the highest security standards, including advanced encryption and an additional security layer to protect against malicious cyberattacks. Its all-in-one platform ensures seamless transactions without the need for any third-party integrations.

To learn more about Capital Wallet, please visit https://capitalwallet.com