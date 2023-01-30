Leading crypto platform, Capital Wallet won the award for the Most Outstanding Innovator in Crypto Payments in the MEA (Middle East and Africa) region, at the UF Awards ceremony following iFX EXPO Dubai 2023.

The UF AWARDS MEA 2023 ceremony took place at the Orange Feels Bar of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, on January 18, 2023. During this event, the UF AWARDS MEA were announced and handed out to brands that have set new benchmarks in excellence in the financial services and fintech industry. The UF Awards are among the most coveted in both B2B and B2C finance space.

Another Prestigious Win for Capital Wallet

Capital Wallet, a leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for merchants and traders, was recognised for its innovative solutions that have spearheaded transformation in the industry.

“This is an exceptional start to the new year. Winning this prestigious UF Award is a great honour for us. It motivates us to continue innovating to solve real-world financial problems with the most cutting-edge technology. We have never rested on our laurels and aim to work even harder to provide the best user experience in crypto payments for different businesses,” said Fotis Fotinias, CEO of Capital Wallet.

Capital Wallet, which has raised the bar in crypto payments by facilitating the fastest and most seamless transactions, won several awards in 2022. The company won the “Best Crypto Payments Solutions Provider” during the Forex Expo Awards in October and bagged the “Best Crypto Solution for Payments” award at the Finance Magnates London Summit in November.

Capital Wallet, a Finvasia Group alliance, is committed to creating a global crypto ecosystem based on transparency and equality. Finvasia is a multi-disciplinary, multinational organization that caters to millions of clients in over 180 countries across the healthcare, real estate, technology, and financial services sectors.

Abha Garg, Executive Director at Capital Wallet, said: “It’s encouraging to start the year with an award. Of course, this win is as demanding as it is refreshing. It means we will need to keep rolling the ball of innovation as we continue to tailor our offering to the increasingly sophisticated demands of crypto holders.”