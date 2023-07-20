Conflux Network, the first regulatory-compliant public blockchain in China, has today announced a new collaboration with World Mobile, the only global mobile network built on the blockchain.

The partnership comes on the heels of the successful launch of the Conflux BSIM card earlier this year and will see the two companies work together initially in four areas:

1) Public Bridging

World Mobile Token (WMT) will bridge from Cardano blockchain into the Conflux blockchain ecosystem and will be the first bridge outside the Cardano ecosystem for the mobile network’s native token.

2) Tech Integration

World Mobile and Conflux will collaborate on the technical integration of the Conflux network into World Mobile's sidechain, AyA, bringing EarthNode capabilities and financial settlement to the Conflux network.

3) Asian and African Market Expansion

Conflux and World Mobile enjoy a strong presence in the Asian and African markets, respectively. The two businesses will work together to leverage these strengths to increase connectivity, drive user acquisition and further market penetration in key markets. Conflux’s CFX now ranks top 3 in most popular crypto currencies in Nigeria. This is especially relevant as Nigeria holds nearly 68% of crypto interest in Africa. World Mobile has recently concluded successful field tests of its hybrid dynamic network in Nigeria, following a successful commercial launch in Zanzibar earlier this year.

4) Blockchain-based SIM card development

World Mobile and Conflux will collaborate on how the mobile network can best utilize Conflux’s blockchain-based SIM card to increase access to digital connectivity across the world.

YuanJie Zhang, Co-Founder of Conflux, said of the partnership: “Conflux Network takes its mission to push the frontier of Web3 adoption at a low cost, with fast speed and decentralized security very seriously. One important strategy is to promote collaboration with telecommunication service providers all over the world. World Mobile is the next significant partner Conflux brings on board after China Telecom.

Together, affordable and applicable blockchain technology is bridged beyond Asia to the rest of the world.”Zachary Vann, Head of Token, World Mobile Token added: “We are excited to work with Conflux to build a more connected and inclusive future. This partnership will accelerate our market expansion in Asia and to provide connectivity globally. The Conflux network has a unique, regulatory-compliant blockchain, and the world's first blockchain-based sim cards bring many opportunities to our mobile network and our AyA chain. This is our most significant partnership to expand our network and sharing economy into the Asian markets and beyond.”

About Conflux

Conflux Network (https://confluxnetwork.org/) is a permissionless Layer 1 blockchain connecting decentralized economies across borders and protocols. Recently migrated to hybrid PoW/PoS consensus, Conflux provides a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain environment with zero congestion, low fees, and improved network security.

As the only regulatory-compliant public blockchain in China, Conflux provides a unique advantage for projects building and expanding into Asia. Conflux has collaborated with global brands and government entities in the region on blockchain and metaverse initiatives, including the city of Shanghai, McDonald’s China, and Oreo.

About World Mobile

World Mobile was founded with a far-reaching goal: to connect everyone, everywhere while advocating for economic freedom and dignity. Unlike traditional mobile networks, World Mobile is based on blockchain and incentivizes people to be part of a sharing economy that taps into the trillion dollar global telecom market. Individuals and business owners around the world can operate nodes on its network and bring their community online while earning revenue.