DPAT, the first Web3 crowdsourcing platform designed to connect investors with real estate and infrastructure opportunities in major African cities, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated updated roadmap and revamped website.

Positioning itself as a bridge to new emerging economies, the Ethereum Ethereum Ethereum is a decentralized, open source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform and operating system. A defining feature of Ethereum is its smart contract functionality, making it extremely popular.Ethereum dates back to 2014 and has since grown in popularity to stand as the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap.As a decentralized cryptocurrency network and software platform, Ethereum represents the most important and widely circulated altcoin. Of note, Ethereum also facilitates Ethereum is a decentralized, open source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform and operating system. A defining feature of Ethereum is its smart contract functionality, making it extremely popular.Ethereum dates back to 2014 and has since grown in popularity to stand as the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap.As a decentralized cryptocurrency network and software platform, Ethereum represents the most important and widely circulated altcoin. Of note, Ethereum also facilitates Read this Term-backed Web3 investment platform is set to attract investors, crypto advocates, and entrepreneurs alike by offering a say in what gets built, by whom and for who in markets where they believe success is only lacking the right type of funding.

The road map for the Direct Property Africa Token (DPAT) project demonstrates its scope and endurance. Initially, focusing on 15 cities in 12 countries to establish systems, processes, and legal precedent. The project team will reinvest the funds received to support the ongoing development of custom solutions such as a seamless marketplace checkout and simple developer onboarding processes.

Project Lead for DPAT, Mustafa A said: “The feedback from our community matters to us, and we have taken that into account. We continue to build applications with the end user in mind and revamping our website and processes to provide an enhanced user experience is a sign of things to come.”

Beyond the new website built to make it easier to navigate and access project information, the marketplace will help developers smoothly list their projects and engage with their community by offering rewards and equity-based NFTs to swiftly raise capital at prices that are competitive with banks and other traditional lenders. To further show its support to the African real estate industry, DPAT will work closely with agents and developers in project cities to increase knowledge, simplicity and security through implementation and integration of Web3 technology to digitise and update current business models.

The project is currently in its presale phase and shortly after completion in August, Direct Property Africa will roll out the NFT crowdsourcing marketplace and increase its core team. DPAT will initially launch on Uniswap and list on tier 1 centralized exchanges a few weeks later. With an ambitious road map, DPAT is on track to disrupt how developers finance projects and the community access African assets. All while showcasing a different side and image of the continent.

About Direct Property Africa Token (DPAT)

Direct Property Africa (https://dpatoken.io) is a Web3 real estate and infrastructure ecosystem including a crowdsourcing marketplace for local developers to raise funding for projects in major African cities like Cape Town, Lagos and Accra with fractional ownership using asset-backed equity NFTs. DPAT is the utility token of the Direct Property Africa ecosystem offering rewards and privileges to holders.