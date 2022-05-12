The current challenges faced by traders in the financial markets serve as catalysts for online brokers to upgrade their trading offers. The latest example is the popular trading provider easyMarkets, which has recently announced the expansion of its platform offering. As of now, traders working with this company have access to MetaTrader 5, one of the most popular solutions in the market today. MetaTrader 5 (commonly known as MT5) will be accessible to all users of the brand’s services.

Developed by MetaQuotes and gradually embraced by many reputable brokers, MetaTrader 5 comes with enhanced benefits, compared to its predecessor MetaTrader 4. In terms of trading tools, MT5 provides added value in the form of multiple technical analysis tools, market news, strategy tester, MQL5 community chat and more.

easyMarkets introduces MT5

easyMarkets made the official announcement of MetaTrader 5’s availability in a recent press statement, adding to an already robust platform offering that includes its proprietary web and mobile platform, MT4 and TradingView. The ultimate goal of the provider is to provide its customers with a wide selection of features and the latest release adds even more choices when trading in a highly uncertain environment.

Volatility in shares, commodities, and cryptocurrencies remains high, when compared to multi-year averages, which makes the case for traders to consider working only with trusted platforms. By offering the popular MT5 for its users, easyMarkets shows that diversity is part of its philosophy.

New benefits for traders

Ohad Golan, Chief Marketing Officer at easyMarkets talked about the expansion of the platform offering, highlighting some of the main benefits associated with it:

“We believe that this new product launch will better facilitate our clients’ trading, allowing them to choose between floating or fixed spreads – or both if they choose to, all in the same ecosystem. Our mission is and always has been to offer traders an industry leading experience, and that’s why we are tirelessly developing and launching updates to our services, products and platforms we offer.”

With negative balance protection, free stop loss & take profit, no commission or hidden fees, as well as the option to use Expert Advisors, easyMarkets puts customers in a position to achieve a competitive edge when trading.

Moreover, an emphasis is put on variable spreads, since MetaTrader 5 with easyMarkets uses this trading condition. Therefore, easyMarkets clients can now choose from fixed or variable spreads when trading, to better suit their trading style or market conditions.

Taking advantage of optimal tools

There are 21 time-frames, from one-minute to one-month, over 80 built-in indicators and analytical objects, financial news, an economic calendar, and plenty of other tools traders can take advantage of when using MetaTrader 5.

Many traders around the world have already embraced this solution, because on one hand, it resembles the known and trusted MetaTrader 4, but on the other hand offers a wide range of upgrades, which are not available on its predecessor and are useful when conducting market analysis.

easyMarkets hopes that with the latest MT5 integration customers can enjoy an optimal trading experience free of charge, letting them choose which platform is the right fit for them, based on their objectives.