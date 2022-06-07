Finvasia has targeted massive expansion into Europe as the lynchpin of its plans to muscle further into the international market. The company plans to use its size and expertise in the financial services, technology, real estate and healthcare sectors to build a pan-European presence.

They unveiled their expansion strategy in Europe through the acquisition of leading brands like Fxview - a leading CySEC regulated financial services company, ZuluTrade - the world’s most recognised social trading platform, ActTrader - a pioneer in the fintech industry, AAAfx - an HCMC regulated broker and a FIU licensed crypto exchange - Capital Wallet.

Founded by brothers, Sarvjeet Virk & Tajinder Virk in 2009, Finvasia’s journey has been fairly smooth. Its dominance in the fintech space and expansions to verticals like healthcare, technology and real-estate is supported by the loyalty of their customers who experienced the difference in their approach.

Finvasia attributes its success to its philosophy of creating ecosystems where they solve real life problems by building products that help the masses. As a brand, Finvasia stands for ethical, transparent and future ready businesses.

As Finvasia continues to grow, they are constantly looking for opportunities to become licensed and regulated in every market they enter. They expect to increase their international scale, accelerate their product development and improve investment efficiency over the next several years.

“With these acquisitions, we were able to quickly bring in a diverse pool of talent, globally recognised brands and a large loyal network of client base under one unified umbrella of Finvasia.'' said Tajinder Virk, Co-founder & CEO Finvasia. “These acquisitions and the greenfield investments we have made in Europe will help us maintain Finvasia’s growth momentum in the region” he added.

About Finvasia

Finvasia is a multi-disciplinary, multinational organisation that owns and operates over a dozen brands across financial services, technology, real estate and healthcare verticals.

Over the last 13 years of its history, Finvasia has managed funds for some of the notable hedge funds of the Wall street, operates the first and only commission free ecosystem for listed and fee based financial products in India, provided technology to some of the notable listed and unlisted financial services entities across the globe and has catered to over a few million clients in over 180 countries directly or via one of its subsidiaries.

Our team comprises over 350 employees that work in our physical offices across India, UK, Greece, Cyprus, Canada and USA. Finvasia, along with its subsidiaries and sister concerns, is registered with a gamut of regulatory bodies across the world in various capacities.