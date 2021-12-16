Over the past 24 hours, total crypto market capitalisation rose by 2.1% to $2.24 trillion, recovering to the levels at the start of the week.
Yesterday, the figure was close to the $2.0 trillion mark, but demand for risk assets recovery supported cryptos, providing around a 12% rise from the bottom to peak in the following four hours.
On balance, the cryptocurrency fear and greed index reclaimed another point, rising to 29.
The bulls seem to be putting in the necessary minimum effort to keep the positive picture on the charts of the major cryptocurrencies. But there isn’t much more to do now.
The bulls managed to push BTCUSD into the area above the 200-day moving average but are not getting away from it.
Etherereum is adding 3.5%, clinging to the $4K.
The strong market reaction after the FOMC pushed ETHUSD above this round level, but we saw some selling pressure in the morning. Short-term traders should closely watch whether the former support has turned into resistance.
Cryptocurrencies represent nearly counterfeit-proof digital currencies that are built on blockchain technology. These can be obtained using cryptography or virtual currencies.Cryptocurrencies constitute decentralized networks, harnessing blockchain technology that crucially are overseen by a central authority. This makes cryptocurrencies unique in their function, placing them effectively outside the sphere of influence from any government or central bank.Such digital currency stems from encryption techniques that are employed to secure the networks which are used to authenticate blockchain technology. Cryptocurrencies can also accept online payments which are denoted as “tokens.” Tokens are represented as internal ledger entries in blockchain technology while cryptocurrencies depict cryptographic methods and encryption algorithms.This includes public-private key pairs, various hashing functions, and an elliptical curve. By design, each cryptocurrency transaction that occurs is logged in a web-based ledger with blockchain technology.Consequently, these are also approved by a disparate network of individual nodes or computers that maintain a copy of the ledger. For every new block generated, the block must first be authenticated and confirmed ‘approved’ by each node, which makes forging the transactional history of cryptocurrencies nearly impossible. Cryptocurrencies Go Mainstream2009 saw the rise of Bitcoin, which became the first blockchain-based cryptocurrency and has since risen to become the world's most widely traded and valued cryptocurrency.Since then, many other cryptocurrencies have been launched and grown in popularity in recent years. These are known as altcoins.Common examples of these cryptocurrencies are Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, and Dash, among many others.Cryptocurrencies also promise a wide range of technological innovations that have yet to be structured into being.
Read this Term appear to have been supported by a general increase in risk appetite in the markets following the FOMC announcements. However, investors should keep in mind that this upward move in traditional financial markets was more of a “buy the rumours, sell the facts” style reaction. Fundamentally, news about the faster QE tapering and greater willingness to raise rates has already been priced in during previous weeks.
But at the same time, long-term investors should not lose sight of the natural tightening of financial conditions because of these moves, which will slowly but persistently reduce demand for risky assets. The main risk for the crypto market is that we have seen a monetary regime switch in the last couple of months, which promises to take some of the demand for crypto away.
This article was written by FxPro’s Senior Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich.