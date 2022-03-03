Lockdowns, vaccine rollouts, re-openings, and inflation have all occurred in recent years. This time last year, it seemed like the worst was behind us, and that 2021 would mark the end of the upheaval brought on by Covid-19.

As we all know, this never actually occurred.

The world is striving to adapt to a volatile market climate. As a result, the global financial market mood is rapidly swinging from upbeat to adverse and vice versa. However, the Omicron and Deltacron variants have yet again put a damper on spirits. The volatility will persist.

Nonetheless, there are tendencies to be noticed in the fluctuations of major currencies over the year. Based on what happens in the coming year, these forex patterns may be strengthened or invalidated. We examine all of the potential outcomes for the FX markets in the coming months.

USD – seems to get stronger this year

According to market analysts, the USD will appreciate further in the coming year, underpinned by the Federal Reserve's efforts toward monetary policy normalisation and moderation of global growth. This year, the USD is shifting from a weaker to a stronger position.

Analysts believe that the euro is vulnerable versus a rising US dollar, given that the European Central Bank (ECB) does not anticipate raising interest rates until late 2022, which appears optimistic. They also predict that other currencies, such as the Australian dollar, will be able to compete with the stronger greenback. Considering the strength of recent statistics, they believe the Reserve Bank of Australia will take a more hawkish posture.

All evidence point to strong US growth (around 5%) in 2022, sustained inflation and being ready to raise interest rates. They anticipate continued dollar strength against the euro and the yen through 2022 when the ECB and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) have a much better case to maintain the loose monetary policy. Also believed that the cycle will be re-priced higher, and that mild dollar growth will be a consistent trend in 2022.

JPY & AUD – seems to fall back

On the other hand, the yen could fall further in the coming weeks after breaking through a critical support level against the US dollar and reaching a 50-year low against the currencies of Japan's most important trading partners.

JPMorgan Chase warned that if the yen continued to fall dramatically in 2022, it might precipitate a long-predicted capital flight by Japanese consumers. The report's authors believe that at that point, verbal intervention by Japanese authorities — and even a surprise increase in inflation — may not be enough to halt the fall. The Japanese yen has been predicted to fall even more after falling to a five-year low of 116.34 per dollar last week.

That said, the Australian dollar has been declining against the US dollar since June 2021. Many economists anticipate a slight bounce to 80 cents in the rest of 2021 before sliding sideways in the new year. Many analysts have reduced their Australian dollar (AUD) projections for 2022, predicting that the currency would hover between 75 and 80 cents by June, but they also expect the rough ride to continue.

Gold might be the beneficial instrument among other assets

Gold entered a bull market last year, climbing from slightly around £36 per gramme to above £45 due to low-interest rates and financial anxiety following the Covid-19 market crisis. If financial instability persists, which is most likely due to a slowing in economic development as a result of the pandemic, gold might reach new highs in 2022.

Under the right conditions, gold is a good investment. Knowing when to choose an asset is the key to effective investment. As a result, while gold can be a smart investment, it is highly dependent on your circumstances and the asset's fit for your portfolio.

Cryptocurrency might have a rough year

The bitcoin market has had a difficult start to the year. For the first time since September, the whole market cap has fallen below $2 trillion, and many major cryptocurrencies have lost 15% or more of their value.

Some predict that this is the beginning of a bear cycle. Others argue that this is typical for bitcoin and that volatility is a component of crypto investing. What is certain is that there are many unknowns in the crypto market for the coming year, ranging from more regulation to the influence of the Federal Reserve's anti-inflationary initiatives. Some coins will also have a disproportionate impact on the rest of the sector. Here are three coins to keep an eye on - Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and Tether (USDT).

It is understandable to desire to invest in cryptocurrencies, especially given the amazing profits some have achieved this year. But don't allow the benefits to blind you to the risks. Make sure you only start investing you can afford to lose, and that cryptocurrency is only a small part of your overall portfolio. Above all, don't dismiss these three cryptos. Even if you don't own any of them, each one has the potential to boost or detract from your crypto investments.

Cloud-based e-FX platforms may be a new norm

Cloud-based forex trading systems are set to become the new standard since they offer lower prices, flexible design, high dependability, and exceptionally low latency, which is excellent in a continuously changing market in terms of regulation, specific products, and actual market circumstances.

Hike in trading apps and social-trading platforms

Currently, various trading apps are available to help amateurs get started with Forex trading during these highly volatile market cycles. These apps are one of many trends projected to grow in 2021 since it is already usual practice to maintain mobile trade services close at hand at all times. They will assist rookie traders, in particular, in sticking to a single trading strategy without risking more capital than needed.

As early as 2019, MIT professors were looking at the success of copy trading, their papers concluding that those that participate in copy trades fare between 6-10% better than working as an individual trader. Copy-trading has seen major developments since 2020, with a range of platforms springing up to directly accommodate this function. In 2022, you can see a rise in Social trading platforms.

More millennials and Gen-Z start forex trading

Established fintech businesses are likely to attract Millennials and Gen-Z who want to get into FX trading. They are more inclined to participate in Forex and take advantage of any forex deposit bonus offered by reliable companies since they are so familiar with technical improvements and investment opportunities available online.

In this environment, forex traders are looking forward to increased trading chances in 2022. To that end, keep a watch on the aforementioned pairs to ensure you don't miss out on an opportunity to enter the market.

It's vital to remember that market movers and shakers can occur in a moment and shift the direction of any currency pair. Keeping this in mind, remain up to date on market news, trends, and updates to stay ahead of the game.

To open an account with Lirunex

To open a demo account with Lirunex

For Lirunex promotions