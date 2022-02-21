Education from brokers

New Soft Commodities:

Corn (Corn / USD

Wheat (Wheat / USD)

Soybeans (Soybeans /USD)

Cocoa (Cocoa /USD)

Soft Commodities Portfolio:

West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil (WTI)

West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Cash (XTI/USD)

Brent Crude Oil Cash (XBR/USD)

Natural Gas (XNG/USD)

US Coffee (COFFEE)

Craig Allison, Chief Executive Officer – Head of EMEA added "FP Markets is continually striving to provide exciting trading opportunities for traders around the globe and is consistently adding new financial tools, products, assets and state-of-the-art technology. FP Markets combines award-winning fast execution, deep liquidity, tight spreads with cutting-edge platforms and multilingual customer support, which are the key ingredients that give traders the knowledge and confidence to trade."

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a multi-regulated global Forex Broker with more than 16 years of industry experience.

FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1 on Pro Account.

Download FP Markets’ Mobile App and trade on the go across several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5, WebTrader, and Iress.

The company’s outstanding 24/7 multilingual service has been recognized by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded ‘The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award,’ five years running from Investment Trends.

FP Markets has been awarded as the ‘Global Forex Value Broker’ in three consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021) at the Global Forex Awards.

FP Markets has been awarded the “Best Forex Trading Experience in the EU” at the Global Forex Awards 2021.

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, visit www.fpmarkets.com