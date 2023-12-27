Global Forex and CFD leader FXDD has garnered industry recognition for its ability to weather the passage of time and remain ahead of the curve. In a pioneering effort to increase trading efficiency and facilitate decision-making, FXDD announces the groundbreaking integration of Autochartist.

Autochartist completes FXDD’s spectrum of advanced trading tools, giving traders even more flexibility. Some of the enhancements that Autochartist brings to FXDD’s trading environment include real-time market insights, a customisable search panel and a built-in price movement scanner alongside cutting-edge risk management tools, such as ‘Volatility Analysis’, ‘Risk Calculator Plugin’ and a vast series of educational videos.

Nowadays, traders are overwhelmed with the amount of information they receive and tend to filter it out. Brokers are faced with the challenging task of delivering relevant and up-to-date market analysis and news in a way that engages and serves just the nuggets of information that traders need. This is where Autochartist comes in.

The core benefits of Autochartist include chart pattern recognition, faster analysis, enhanced strategy development with the ability to develop multiple strategies simultaneously, more trading flexibility and real-time alerts/signals.

Pooling data from top stock exchanges and bourses around the world, Autochartist prompts real-time insights on a wide selection of assets, including price movements and sentiment fueling traders’ activity with data they cannot find elsewhere.

Enhanced trading experience, one trade at a time

As a veteran in the online trading space, FXDD understands the importance of informed decision-making. The incorporation of Autochartist underscores FXDD’s dedication to equipping traders with state-of-the-art solutions that empower them to navigate the dynamic financial markets with heightened efficiency.

FXDD takes pride in being one of the first adopters of MetaTrader technology, starting with the early MT3 and continuing with MT4 and MT5. Over the years, the broker has enhanced MetaQuotes’ popular trading platform, in alignment with its proprietary bridge and back-end technology. According to the company’s website, this translates to increased trading performance.

The broker places a great emphasis on education, offering traders a range of educational materials, tools and videos to boost their trading. These are daily FX analysis, the FXDD blog offering daily technical analysis on top traded instruments, MT4 1-minute data, an Economic Calendar, an FX Calculator and Custom Tickers. Alongside these, the Autochartist integration completes the perfect mix of tools and educational videos aimed at enhancing traders’ experience.

Traders can use these tools across all FXDD’s platforms, including MT4, MT5 and its proprietary WebTrader, which offer exposure to Forex and a diverse range of CFDs on Stocks, Commodities and Indices.

According to Joseph Botkier, FXDD CEO, “The integration of Autochartist is aligned with FXDD’s mission to improve traders’ experience. This tool further enhances our platform’s capabilities, enabling traders to unbox opportunities in lockstep with the markets.”

“A robust market analysis and decision-support tool, Autochartist will give our traders more possibilities to explore, design and launch algo-powered strategies faster. This new addition to our technology suite aligns with our mission to constantly innovate and deliver the best trading experience to our traders”.

FXDD’s integration of Autochartist marks a substantial advancement in furnishing comprehensive market analysis and decision-support tools to traders. The company remains committed to further expanding its offerings, ensuring traders have the essential resources to thrive in today’s dynamic financial environment.

Beyond technology, a world rife with opportunities

In addition to these tools, which are available to both Standard and Premium account users, FXDD offers exposure to multiple equity markets, including direct connectivity to US stock exchanges via its Electronic Communication Network (ECN). This allows it to offer best bid-ask pricing on all its instruments and low-latency execution.

The standard markup-free spreads and 0 slippage execution have made FXDD a broker of choice for numerous traders around the world. Earlier this year, the broker introduced on-exchange shares, fractional shares and futures on its MT5 platform. This expands the financial firm’s offering beyond the regular OTC markets, turning the FXDD brand into a bigger player.

By offering exposure to both OTC and exchange-traded instruments on the same platform, FXDD enters the big league of embedded investment service providers. “Adding exchange-traded instruments to our MT5 environment not only opens the door to savvier traders, it also allows for cost-effective portfolio diversification”, Botkier added.

Besides a diversified array of instruments and trading tools, FXDD is also revered for its customer support, which is available via email, telephone and live chat in 11 languages. Traders can reach out to the support team 24/5 and expect a prompt solution to any issue they may be facing because “Experience matters”, as the broker notes on its website, and it starts with client support.

The diverse choice of assets, excellent support and powerful arsenal of trading tools earned FXDD multiple awards this year, including ‘Best Customer Service Broker’ at the Forex Traders Summit Dubai, ‘Most Transparent Broker - Europe’ from Forex Ratings, and ‘Best FX Provider MENA’ at Dubai Forex Expo.

Eager to find out more? To test-drive FXDD’s platforms and learn more about its unique offerings, contact the team.