Fxview, a Finvasia group company, has won the award for “Best Global CFD Broker” at the Forex Expo Dubai, held on 19-20 October, 2022. This recognition marks the third award for the broker within a year, following the win as “The Most Trusted Broker” at the Ultimate Fintech Awards in June 2022 and “The Best Value Broker” at Forex Expo Dubai in 2021.

“Growing popularity among traders has led us to add more global value propositions. Following the footsteps of our parent company, Finvasia, we at Fxview aim to be a leader in technology, cost and client service across the globe. As we push forward, we are eager to share upcoming innovative and technologically advanced products as we accelerate to new heights,” said Janis Anastassiou, MD Financial Intermediation, Finvasia Group.

A Coveted Award

The Forex Expo was attended by over 100 brokers and more than 5,000 traders from across 30 countries. The event was packed with insightful and informative sessions held by over 70 speakers. The awards given out at the event recognise the best in the industry through a peer vote. This makes the awards extra special for the winner. For Fxview, it was a prestigious feather in their quickly filling cap.

Commitment Rewarded

The award validates Fxview’s continued commitment to a client-centric approach, which leads the brokerage to constantly innovate to meet the needs of its global clients, irrespective of deposit size. The company has continued to add to its services a significant increase in client support languages, which now include German, Hungarian, Italian, Greek, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Arabic, Serbian, Croatian, Bulgarian and Macedonian in addition to English.

Other notable developments include the addition of crypto deposit and withdrawal methods, an increasingly popular option among traders, and Fxview's recent inclusion to its licenses- FSA, South Africa (FSP No: 50410).

Talking behind the scenes of this recognition, Tajinder Virk, CEO, Finvasia Group, said, “We at Fxview constantly ask ourselves - how we can make our offerings better and how we can work towards making forex a long-term investment class? Our goal is to focus beyond the areas where we have the most forex traders from or highest paying traders, but on a global level where we have the opportunity to add something new to the industry as a whole. We want to create an ecosystem to provide equal opportunities and a reliable space to boost financial awareness, and we are glad that our efforts have been well recognised globally.”

About Fxview

Fxview is leading the forex industry by offering the lowest spreads and commission levels in the industry. Fxview is on a mission to revolutionise the forex industry by creating ethical products that cater to the needs of new-age investors. The broker is committed to helping clients trade smartly with the company’s decades worth of experience in technology and financial services.

Fxview is a brand owned by Finvasia Group, a leading Fintech conglomerate established in 2009. Over the past 13 years, the group has catered to millions of clients in over 180 countries.

Fxview is regulated by CySEC in Europe and the FSA in South Africa. The Group is regulated/registered with over 30 different regulatory bodies across Europe, Africa and India.