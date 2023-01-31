Fxview, a leading multi-asset global brokerage headquartered in Cyprus, just won the “Best ECN/STP Broker” award this year at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023!

One of the most coveted awards in the finance and fintech industry, the UF Awards followed iFX EXPO Dubai, on January 18, 2023, at the Orange Feels Bar of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. The esteemed audience applauded the best B2B and B2C brands in the Middle East and Africa region.

Another Achievement for Fxview

Fxview, a Finvasia Group company, leverages cutting-edge technology winning international acclaim. The team’s ‘clients first’ approach has enabled the brokerage to constantly upgrade its value proposition for traders.

The company has launched innovative products and provides excellent customer service to meet the changing needs of its global clients. This led Fxview to win several prestigious awards, including “Best Global CFD Broker'' at the Forex Expo Dubai, held in October 2022, the “Most Trusted Broker” award at the Ultimate Fintech Awards in June 2022 and the “Best Value Broker” accolade at Forex Expo Dubai in 2021.

With this recognition, Fxview cements its brand positioning in the Middle East and Africa regions, equipping local traders with a plethora of tools and options to succeed.

“The Fxview team is committed to creating an ethical space for traders around the globe, which is powered by advanced technology to provide the best trading conditions to traders, irrespective of deposit size,” said Janis Anastassiou, MD Financial Intermediation, Finvasia Group.

Consolidating its position in the MEA markets, Fxview continues to spearhead innovation and hone its offering in line with the needs of traders locally. In anticipation, we wait for the company to make a statement regarding future plans for any new releases.

However, considering Fxview’s in-depth understanding of the Middle Eastern and African markets, product upgrades, new features and new releases will likely find their way to the market in due course.

The UF Awards

An award from Ultimate Fintech is highly sought-after by online brokerage firms from around the globe. It is among the most coveted awards that recognises leaders who never stop reinventing themselves to deliver a unique and exceptional trading experience to their clients.

The award sets the standard of excellence by recognising the most esteemed brands in the finance and fintech industry.

About Fxview

Fxview is a global multi-asset brokerage that provides multiple trading platforms, lowest-cost trading, and innovative products to novice and professional traders. This will be "It is registered with and regulated by multiple authorities around the world, including the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the FSCA (South Africa) and FSC (Mauritius).

Over the years, Fxview has strengthened its resolve to provide transparent and low-cost products, empowering clients to trade with confidence.