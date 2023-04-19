Fxview, a multi-regulated broker with a strong foothold in over 180 countries, upholds the strictest regulation and compliance protocols to ensure its clients can trade safely and confidently, regardless of their geographical location or level of experience.

The award-winning broker aims to make low-cost trading and high execution speed technologies accessible to anyone interested in trading. Therefore, reaching out to a broader client base spanning multiple territories comes as an organic step forward on Fxview’s roadmap.

“Cost-effectiveness and portfolio diversification are the main goals traders have in mind. As we aim to make trading more efficient and accessible, we invest in new-age technologies that allow us to offer low-latency execution and best bid-ask pricing,” said Janis Anastassiou, Managing Director, Financial Intermediation at Finvasia Group & Managing Director at Fxview.

“This puts us in a strong position to expand our outreach on a global scale”.

Safety comes first

Forex trading can be challenging, particularly for novice traders, due to the significant risks involved. However, joining a regulated broker can help traders mitigate some of that risk and navigate the markets more securely.

With its multi-regulatory status, Fxview displays a clear commitment to providing its clients with a safe and transparent trading experience, no matter where they are.

The brokerage firm is registered with over 30 regulatory bodies in its operating regions, extending across Europe and beyond. Some of the main regulatory bodies overseeing Fxview’s activity include:

● The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in the EU

● The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa

● The Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius

On the safety side, clients can expect superior capital protection. Fxview keeps clients’ funds separate from its own business funds in segregated financial accounts, so they are never used outside their designated purpose. Doing so, the company offers its clients the peace of mind to trade with confidence, plus the ability to withdraw funds anytime.

Fxview offers all its traders negative balance protection, thus offering them the security that they are not at risk of losing more than they initially deposited.

Also, in line with its EU regulation, Fxview is a member of the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF), giving traders the trust that their capital is protected. This means that in the event that the company becomes insolvent or in case of wind-up, clients registered with the EU entity are entitled to a compensation of up to €20,000 per person.

Most importantly, Fxview aligns its operations with the Markets in Financial Instruments Derivative II (MiFID II), taking every step necessary to promote transparency and help traders make well-informed trading decisions. This is reflected by the company’s effort to provide traders with a choice of tools and educational materials covering the key touchpoints of the trading journey.

Supporting traders in every way

To cater to a diverse range of clients from different parts of the world, Fxview makes information related to trading and its specific services available in many languages, some of which include Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Vietnamese and Chinese.

Clients can access the broker’s website in their chosen language and derive value from its diverse range of educational resources, including video tutorials, webinars and market analysis reports.

The company ensures that international clients can access assistance and guidance regarding their trading queries and concerns with great convenience. Customer support is available 24/5, reflecting Fxview’s commitment to staying in sync with the fast-moving Forex market.

The broker is committed to building a safer global financial ecosystem for traders to take their trading experience to new heights.

Visit Fxview for more information about its products and services.