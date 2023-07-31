Barbie and Ken are absolutely everywhere. As the stock market is a reflection of real life, it can’t be an exception – Barbie and Ken have a hand in the investing world, too. The movie's success allows one to look for trade opportunities in the markets. We’re not just talking about Mattel (the company that produces Barbie dolls) but also about other assets worth considering. Let's take a look at all of them.

Still, Matte goes first. The chart below demonstrates the performance of the shares since the beginning of 2023. However, of course, it's crucial to keep an eye on various assets in the stock market. That's where your assistant, stock screener, comes in handy. This tool can find shares based on your specific filters and criteria. Including Mattel.

You can already see in the chart above that Mattel stock experienced a significant hike last month. But let’s take a closer look. A week after the movie's premiere, a remarkable 16% growth.

There has been a lot of buzz on social networks, memes about Barbenheimer, the duo of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling – all of this has pushed the world to believe that “pink is the new black”.

Indeed, the movie has achieved success, but in the grand scheme of things, it might not bring an enormous profit to the large company. The question, however, is not about one-off income, but the strength of the Barbie boost that can provide to various aspects of Mattel's business and how the company plans to leverage it. This includes selling dolls, toys, clothes, merch, rights, different content, and even new movies. It's worth noting that Barbie is not the only big brand Mattel owns – there are also others like Hot Wheels and Uno. Definitely, the company dreams of integrating them just as successfully.

Who else stands to profit from Barbie's popularity? One of the candidates is Crocs. The footwear giant released the new full-pink collaboration with Barbie. If you notice that there are more and more pink crocs around you, maybe it’s a sign: Crocs stocks are rising right now.

And, of course, we need to mention cinemas, such as AMC Entertainment. However, caution is advised here as the performance of assets in this segment can be cyclical. In periods of blockbuster releases, shares rise, but after that, they could experience adjustments. Therefore, when considering cinema stocks, it's essential to pay close attention to fundamentals before making any decisions.

Last month's chart shows that you could have seen some nice gains having Crocs and AMC in your portfolio.

However, it's always better to miss a trading opportunity than to make a deal without preparation. That’s one of the primary rules for every experienced investor and trader. So, if you believe that Barbie stock still has growth potential, then it’s time to do your own analysis.