iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 was a resounding success in the financial and fintech space, attracting over 3500 attendees and over 120 industry-leading brands.

Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 16th to the 18th of January 2023, the event featured over 100 speakers and provided a platform for networking and learning from industry leaders. With an impressive list of sponsors and exhibitors, the event covered a wide range of services and products and provided valuable insights into the industry.

The event’s list of sponsors and exhibitors was impressive, with notable names such as Exness, ZuluTrade, Multibank Group, CMC Markets, B2Broker and many more. These companies represented a wide range of services and products that the financial services and fintech space offers.

The event was also filled with impactful speakers who provided invaluable insights.

Some of the most popular sessions included:

Next Tech Industry Trends: Growth Drivers in 2023 - Industry veterans shared perspectives and discussed the technology driving innovation in the brokerage sector, how brokers can keep up with the future of trading technology, and the potential benefits of using Tradetech and RegTech in online trading.

Survival Kit: The Payments Landscape in MENA - The panel shed light on the importance of cross-border and cross-asset payments in the MENA region and how innovation is shaping the landscape of payments for merchants, with a focus on the UAE and KSA as two of the world's most significant remittance corridors.

The Financial Melting Pot of MENA: Dos & Don'ts - Experts revealed the opportunities for businesses in online trading, fintech, and other industries in the MENA region. They provided practical insights on business operations, best practices, and compliance in the region, including how to expand their footprint, strategies for successfully offering unique experiences to the MENA audience, and the role of the metaverse in developing a business in MENA.

In addition to the informative and educational sessions, the iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 also provided attendees with opportunities to network and socialise through a series of parties.

Both events were held at the luxurious and flagship Soho Garden DXB and New Soho Garden DXB venues, which are known for their stunning natural elements, cosmopolitan atmosphere and diverse mix of lounging and nightlife experiences which was the perfect place to socialise, network and enjoy a fun-filled evening with industry peers.

Upcoming Event: iFX EXPO Asia 2023

We're excited to announce that iFX EXPO Asia 2023 is just around the corner! This year's event will take place in Bangkok at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld from the 20th to the 22nd of Juneand is planned to be even bigger than our event in Bangkok last year.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to:

Engage with top companies and explore potential business opportunities with them.

Network with industry leaders and gain valuable insights.

Learn about the latest fintech trends and developments and gain a competitive edge in the ever-changing world of online trading.

· Showcase your brand and stand out from the competition at the event, where you can promote your products and services and connect with potential clients and business partners.

Booths and sponsorships are selling out fast, so to secure your spot at iFX EXPO Asia 2023, contact Sales@ifxexpo.comand book your booth and sponsorship today.

Keep an eye out for more information by visiting the official event website.



