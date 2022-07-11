Following a successful event in Limassol, Cyprus, iFX EXPO is back with its next edition, iFX EXPO Asia 2022! The largest B2B expo for the financial sector is scheduled for 13-15 September.

While iFX EXPO Asia has previously been held in cities including Macau and Hong Kong, due to popular demand, this years’ show will take place in Bangkok for the very first time. The chosen location is the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld – an impressive venue conveniently located in the heart of the capitals’ business district.

Launched in 2012, iFX EXPO has a long and illustrious history of bringing together thought leaders and industry influencers from across the world. Not only does the event provide a perfect platform to network with industry leaders and to present your brand on a global scale, it is also known for its impressive parties.

What to Expect in Bangkok

Expertly organised by Ultimate Fintech for more than a decade, iFX EXPO Asia 2022 promises 2 days of valuable insights, brand building and business collaborations. This is where finance firms will have the opportunity to meet decision-makers and gain visibility into the future of the sector through talks by industry visionaries.

With a track record of 20+ expos that have seen thousands of attendees, exhibitors and sponsors, the iFX EXPO Asia 2022 event is expected to be attended by Technology and Services Providers, Retail and Institutional Brokers, Payments, Banks and Liquidity Providers, Affiliates and IBs, Digital Assets and Blockchain firms, and Regulation and Compliance authorities.

The event commences with a Welcome Party, giving everyone the chance to meet before the exhibition gets started. Both expo days will offer a vast exhibition space for brands to showcase their innovative solutions, key insights and predictions for the finance sector with insightful talks at the Speaker Hall and Idea Hub by top industry speakers, and plenty of meeting spots. The organisers also have a Night Party planned, which will be an exciting and informal way to network with other attendees.

The agenda for the sessions at the Speaker Hall and Idea Hub is still being finalised. If there is a particular topic you would like to hear on stage or if you would like to get involved with a speaking opportunity, the organisers are welcoming suggestions and applications now. Shape the discussion of iFX EXPO Asia by completing this form.

Participate in iFX EXPO Asia 2022

The event has already attracted a very high level of interest and the exhibition booths and sponsorship slots are selling out fast. A booth at the event is an excellent way to showcase your company’s brand value, USPs and innovative offerings. Exhibitors at past iFX EXPO shows have included many leading finance and fintech brands with industry giants and fast-growing start-ups.

Sponsorships give brands the chance to make a memorable impression on attendees. There are multiple packages to choose from. Each ensures visibility for the sponsor brand, both online and at the venue itself, from being featured on the expo’s social media and website to branding at key spots at the exhibition.

With booths and sponsorship slots filling up fast, brands that wish to maximise their exposure at the event should email the Ultimate Fintech sales team as soon as possible. If you are interested in attending, you can register via the event website now.

Will you be attending iFX EXPO Asia?