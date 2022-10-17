In January 2023, all roads lead to Dubai. Now home to the iFX EXPO for the third consecutive year, the city has emerged as a beacon for fintech collaboration in the Middle East.

In recent years, the UAE has risen as one of the most fintech-friendly countries in the region. Thanks to sustained government support, fintech investments in the country hit $819 million in the first half of 2022. With the strongest digitalized retail sector of all the MENA countries, the UAE stands out as the most tech-savvy nation in the area and is home to some of the world’s fastest growing fintech brands.

Dubai will host the upcoming edition of the iFX EXPO between 16 and 18 January 2023, when thousands of high-calibre prime and retail brokers, liquidity and technology providers, affiliates and regulatory compliance experts will head to iFX EXPO Dubai for 2+ days of networking and thought-provoking debates in the exclusive setting of Dubai World Trade Centre, Za’abeel Hall 6.

More than a traditional industry gathering, the iFX EXPO has become synonymous with the ultimate hub for industry knowledge and business excellence. Rounding up hundreds of distinguished speakers from all areas of business, next year’s exhibition promises to bring even more world-class content and industry leaders discussing hot topics live on stage. While the agenda is still being finalized, you can shape the discussion of iFX EXPO Dubai today, by completing this form.

Who will attend iFX EXPO in Dubai?

The event brings together experts from across the fintech space:

Retail & Prime Brokers: iFX EXPO Dubai is the place to be for brokerages to come to grips with the latest developments in the fintech space and test-drive a host of state-of-the-art solutions, on the spot. There’s also opportunity for growth in the partnerships sector, with a growing number of IBs and affiliates attending the event every year.

Service & Technology Providers: The advent Web 3.0 and AI-powered technology solutions across payments and regulatory compliance sectors has propelled tech providers to the front lines of the industry. Blockchain, paytech and regtech developers looking to showcase their cutting-edge products will find not only the perfect spot but also the right audience in Dubai.

Affiliates & IBs: Affiliate marketing is an ongoing hot topic putting financiers to the test as they seek to attract traders to their platforms. From meeting up with CEOs and CMOs of leading brokerage firms to sharing your affiliate marketing ideas and strategies, the iFX EXPO offers plenty of room for affiliate marketers and business introducers to take their business to the next level.

How to participate?

Explore different participation options to find the one that suits best your business objectives:

Sponsor: Sponsorship is a great way to gain visibility and make an impact both online and offline. There are multiple sponsorship packages available to brands looking for a visibility boost at the world’s largest B2B fintech event. Sponsoring brands enjoy a slew of distinct advantages, from social media and event website features to exclusive branding in prominent areas of the expo.

Exhibitor: Reserving a booth at the iFX EXPO gives brands a better chance to engage with prospects and showcase their products and services. View the floor plan here.

Register: Leading brands and industry leaders, insightful panel discussions and fireside charts, casual networking events to catch up with new and existing clients – participate as an attendee and experience the best iFX EXPO can offer. Enjoy the same stellar experience for less - the exclusive Early Bird registration comes at a lower cost for technology and service providers. If you’re a retail broker, affiliate or IB – you can register for free!

Register now for an Early Bird Pass and unlock 2+ days of networking with industry pioneers, including free entry to the Speaker Hall and Idea Hub where industry leaders tackle some of the hottest topics facing the industry, as well as the impressive Welcome and Night Party events.

To sponsor or exhibit at iFX EXPO Dubai 2023, please contact sales@ifxexpo.com. With so many sponsors and exhibitors lining up to save a spot at the eagerly awaited event, the best locations sell out fast. Save your spot NOW!