iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 will be here in less than one week and the hype has reached a fever pitch. The premium online trading expo is the most anticipated event of the year in Latin America (LATAM), taking place on April 9-11 in Mexico City. Participants can expect the biggest names, innovators, brands, and more in attendance!

The upcoming expo has long been circled on several calendars, helping bridge the B2B and B2C space and showcasing all LATAM has to offer. The region has developed into an important online trading hub, providing the perfect gateway for both exhibitors and attendees looking to unlock LATAM FX markets.

Every iFX EXPO is an opportunity for all types of attendees to meet, connect, and network with industry professionals and leading brands. iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 is no exception to this trend, as attendees can expect anything to happen on the expo floor.

This year’s event will be taking attendee engagement to the next level with the Speaker Hall and the Traders Arena being some of the main points of attraction for visitors. As retail traders represent a large part of the expo’s audience, the Traders Arena will be showcasing a unique platform to leverage networking opportunities, engaging educational content, and face-to-face interactions with traders and big names.

With the final countdown to iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 fully underway, the time to register for the event is now! Online registration will close on April 8, so make sure to reserve your seat ahead of time to skip the line and wait on-site.

If you have not already done so, accommodation for the event is still available with competitive rates to ensure you arrive fresh and ready to go for iFX EXPO LATAM 2024!

Why You Need to Attend iFX EXPO LATAM 2024

iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 will be drawing the biggest speakers, and an assortment of notable names from around multiple industry verticals. Attendees can expect to hear from Nu Mexico, Prosa, Mizuho Bank, Dentons Global Advisors, and many others at the Speaker Hall, covering such the latest regulatory and fintech topics in LATAM.

By extension, the Traders Zone will be attracting some standout speakers of its own from NYSE, FXCM, Exness, BDSwiss, IronFX, and others. Attendees can expect to learn about hot topics for the success of Introducing Brokers (IBs), the latest financial and investing wisdom, and actionable trading tips.

Both stages are part of a two-day curated content track, complete with informative sessions and learning opportunities. 100+ speakers are expected to make an appearance across these two stages, part of an immersive experience at iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 that also includes 1.6k+ companies and 3.5k+ attendees across 120+ countries.

What to Expect this April

Held at the famous World Trade Center in Mexico City, attendees can expect to hear about burning topics in the online trading industry, as well as the fintech and regulatory space.

Of course, no iFX EXPO would be complete without the legendary entertainment attendees have come to expect. This starts with the official Welcome Party on April 9, where all participants are invited to reconnect with valued clients, forge new connections with potential business partners, and enjoy a fantastic atmosphere!

The event is an unmissable opportunity for retail traders, investors, fintechs, affiliates, and others to engage with each other. To help facilitate this, iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 will also be featuring a new event app that can be downloaded on Google Play or the App Store.

Users can enhance their networking experience with the iFX EXPO app, helping match with potential clients and leads, as well as scheduling meetings and exchanging messages.

See you in Mexico City this April and unlock LATAM!