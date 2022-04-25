Brown will be joining INFINOX to lead the IXO Prime institutional sales desk as Head of Institutional Sales MENA.

He brings with him more than 15 years of sales experience in the FX and CFD industry.

Global trading solutions provider INFINOX is bolstering its sales team with the strategic hire of Aaron Brown as Head of Institutional Sales MENA at INFINOX. Brown will be supporting the growth of the IXO Prime division globally as well as in the MENA region.

Brown brings with him close to two decades of sales experience in the FX and CFD industry. Prior to joining INFINOX, Brown spent two years supporting and managing the institutional sales division at ADSS in London and Abu Dhabi.

He previously led institutional sales of FX & CFDs at CFH Clearing Limited and Global Market Index Limited (GMI), and also spent four years at FXCM, where he went on to become Head of IB Sales - FX, CFDs and Spread Betting.

In addition to these experiences, Brown has served in a range of roles in the FX and wider derivatives industry. With successful stints at well known firms like Société Générale and London Metal Exchange, Brown is well placed to give IXO Prime a huge boost in the MENA region.

Aaron Brown, Head of Institutional Sales MENA

"I'm very honoured to be joining the INFINOX and IXO Prime teams. Having worked in the industry for a number of years, I’ve watched INFINOX's rapid growth and been really impressed by the presence they’ve created during that period.” Brown said. “When the opportunity to join the company was presented, I was thrilled to accept it and play a part in its continued international growth in the MENA region."

IXO Prime is a specialist liquidity provider, serving professional clients with institutional-level liquidity. We offer bespoke offerings to each individual client, including brokers, money managers, professional clients, prop desks and fintech companies.

Our multi-asset liquidity solution is equipped with competitive pricing, backed by a global trading infrastructure, and offers over 300 trading instruments. Additionally, clients can access premium benefits such as IXO Position Keeper, cutting edge technology, white label offerings and more.

For further information on INFINOX Capital, visit Infinox.

INFINOX is a global, online trading provider with a presence in 15 countries. Founded in 2009, for nearly 12 years it has put world-class trading power into investors’ hands. Every day, it enables thousands of clients across Europe, Asia and beyond to trade a full range of asset classes, from forex to equities and commodities, and now crypto.

Its business is built on integrity and trust, and it offers customers access to a range of market intelligence tools as well as dynamic products, competitive trading parameters and premium, one-on-one customer service.