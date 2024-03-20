The Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2024 (FMAS:24), will be here before you know it, coming this May 20-22 to Sandton City, South Africa. Now in its second year, the premium event will be expanding its content track, introducing the Trader Zone to cater to a growing demographic of attending retail traders.

FMAS:24 has quickly established itself as a leading event in Africa, attracting a wide range of B2B and B2C attendees. Held at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre, the event is designed to bridge globally trusted brands, IBs, service providers, fintechs, and more with regional and local providers in Africa. This also includes a sizable retail trading base with thousands of potential traders looking to connect with brokers.

With a freshly expanded content slate, live entertainment, the best networking opportunities of the year on the continent, and much more, this is one event you cannot afford to miss. Registration for FMAS:24 is already open and can be accessed via the following link. Make sure to sign up in advance and skip the lines and queues on-site!

Everything You Need to Know About Trader Zone

FMAS:24 will be including two stages as part of its curated content agenda. The final rollout of this agenda is just getting its finishing touches so stay tuned over the next few weeks for exciting updates. Given the sizable attendance of retail traders, FMAS:24 is expanding to include another stage dedicated to the education and analysis for traders.

This unique forum is the perfect locale for thousands of attendees who can take advantage of this hub to learn, ask questions, and interact with top analysts and brokers. Attendees can also expect to hear from leading traders and analysts in what will be one of the most anticipated stages of the entire event.

The launch of Trader Zone follows after last year’s sizable turnout of traders, reflective in nearly 70% of the overall number of participants in the event. Both prospective and existing traders can leverage the Trader Zone to meet face-to-face with plenty of brokers and trading specialists.

No other event in Africa will have so many brands and industry-leading talent under one roof. This is the perfect chance to engage, connect, and strike up new business deals with partners and traders. South Africa, not unlike the rest of the continent, is full of potential. FMAS:24 is your chance to unlock these opportunities!