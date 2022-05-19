Read the updated analysis below:

· AUDJPY has reversed at the 90.29-71 monthly resistance area and is now targeting 87.28 last week’s low.

· AUDUSD has reversed at the 0.7030 daily resistance level and is now targeting the 0.6826 monthly support level.

· EURJPY has reversed at the 136.49 daily resistance level and is now targeting 132.65 last week’s low.

· EURUSD has closed back below the 1.0522 monthly resistance level.

· GBPJPY has closed back below the 158.21 monthly support level and is now targeting 155.59 last week’s low.

· GBPUSD has failed to hold Tuesday’s gains closing back below the 1.2411 daily resistance level.

· NZDJPY has reversed at the 82.49 monthly resistance level and is now targeting 79.44 last week’s low.

· NZDUSD has reversed at the 0.6380 weekly resistance level and is now targeting the 0.6204 monthly support level.

· USDCAD has declined down to the 1.2800 level and found support.

· USDJPY has formed a lower top at the 129.40 daily resistance level.

· USD Index has closed back above the 103.81 monthly resistance level.

· S&P 500 has declined strongly down from the 4104 monthly resistance level.

This article was written by Duncan Cooper – Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor at ACY Securities.

This content may have been written by a third party. ACY makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any third-party. This content is information only, and does not constitute financial, investment or other advice on which you can rely.