Overview:

Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD Index, and S&P 500.

Key Trading Levels - AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD Index, & S&P 500 from ACY Securities Australia on Vimeo.

Read the updated analysis below:

· AUDJPY has rallied back to the 90.29 monthly resistance level.

· AUDUSD has rallied back to the 0.7030-51 daily resistance area.

· EURJPY has rallied back to the 135.51 daily resistance level after finding support at the 134.14 monthly support level.

· EURUSD has advanced and tested the 1.0600 level.

· GBPJPY has rallied back to the 159.61 daily resistance level after finding support at the 158.21 monthly support level.

· GBPUSD has rallied and retested the 1.2500 level.

· NZDJPY has reversed at the 82.49 monthly resistance level and is now targeting 79.44 last week’s low.

· NZDUSD has rallied back to the 0.6380 weekly resistance level.

· USDCAD continues to find support at the 1.2800 level.

· USDJPY has declined down to the 127.51 daily support level.

· USD Index has closed back below the 103.81 monthly resistance level.

· S&P 500 has declined down to test last week’s low.

This content may have been written by a third party. ACY makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any third-party. This content is information only, and does not constitute financial, investment or other advice on which you can rely.

This article was written by Duncan Cooper – ACY Securities Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor.